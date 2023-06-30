Chargers Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
At +2800 as of December 31, the Los Angeles Chargers aren't among the favorites to win the Super Bowl this season.
Chargers Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC West: +300
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +2800
Los Angeles Betting Insights
- Los Angeles covered 11 times in 17 games with a spread last season.
- Chargers games went over the point total seven out of 17 times last season.
- Los Angeles totaled 359.3 yards per game on offense last year (ninth in NFL), and it gave up 346.1 yards per game (20th) on the defensive side of the ball.
- At home last season, the Chargers were 5-3. Away, they were 5-4.
- As underdogs, Los Angeles picked up just one victory (1-5) versus its 7-2 record as the favored team.
- The Chargers were 7-5 in the AFC, including 2-4 in the AFC West.
Chargers Impact Players
- Justin Herbert threw for 4,739 yards (278.8 per game), completing 68.2% of his throws, with 25 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 17 games last year.
- Austin Ekeler rushed for 915 yards (53.8 per game) and 13 touchdowns in 17 games.
- Also, Ekeler had 107 receptions for 722 yards and five touchdowns.
- Mike Williams had 63 catches for 895 yards (68.8 per game) and four touchdowns in 13 games a season ago.
- Keenan Allen had 66 receptions for 752 yards (75.2 per game) and four touchdowns in 10 games.
- As a tone-setter on defense, Eric Kendricks amassed 137 tackles, 8.0 TFL, and one sack in 17 games with the Vikings last year.
2023-24 Chargers NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|Dolphins
|-
|+2000
|2
|September 17
|@ Titans
|-
|+12500
|3
|September 24
|@ Vikings
|-
|+4000
|4
|October 1
|Raiders
|-
|+8000
|6
|October 16
|Cowboys
|-
|+1600
|7
|October 22
|@ Chiefs
|-
|+650
|8
|October 29
|Bears
|-
|+6600
|9
|November 6
|@ Jets
|-
|+1800
|10
|November 12
|Lions
|-
|+2000
|11
|November 19
|@ Packers
|-
|+6600
|12
|November 26
|Ravens
|-
|+1800
|13
|December 3
|@ Patriots
|-
|+6600
|14
|December 10
|Broncos
|-
|+5000
|15
|December 14
|@ Raiders
|-
|+8000
|16
|December 23
|Bills
|-
|+800
|17
|December 31
|@ Broncos
|-
|+5000
|18
|January 7
|Chiefs
|-
|+650
