Will Smith Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Rockies - June 29
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 12:24 AM HST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers and Will Smith (.424 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), battle starting pitcher Chase Anderson and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Thursday at 8:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Rockies.
Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Chase Anderson
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +100)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -161)
Will Smith At The Plate
- Smith has 58 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .404.
- Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 27th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks sixth and he is 21st in slugging.
- In 65.5% of his games this season (38 of 58), Smith has picked up at least one hit, and in 17 of those games (29.3%) he recorded more than one.
- He has gone deep in 20.7% of his games in 2023 (12 of 58), and 4.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Smith has picked up an RBI in 44.8% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 19% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 32 games this year (55.2%), including multiple runs in five games.
Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|29
|.311
|AVG
|.253
|.409
|OBP
|.398
|.594
|SLG
|.404
|12
|XBH
|9
|9
|HR
|3
|25
|RBI
|16
|20/16
|K/BB
|15/25
|0
|SB
|1
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.6 K/9, the worst in MLB.
- The Rockies have a 5.67 team ERA that ranks 29th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rockies give up the second-most home runs in baseball (119 total, 1.5 per game).
- Anderson gets the start for the Rockies, his ninth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 5.79 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 42 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he went 2 2/3 innings, surrendering nine earned runs while allowing 10 hits.
- The 35-year-old has an ERA of 5.79, with 6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opponents are batting .285 against him.
