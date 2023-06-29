The Los Angeles Dodgers and Will Smith (.424 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), battle starting pitcher Chase Anderson and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Thursday at 8:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Rockies.

Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023

Thursday, June 29, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Chase Anderson

Chase Anderson TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +100)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +100) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -161)

Will Smith At The Plate

Smith has 58 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .404.

Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 27th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks sixth and he is 21st in slugging.

In 65.5% of his games this season (38 of 58), Smith has picked up at least one hit, and in 17 of those games (29.3%) he recorded more than one.

He has gone deep in 20.7% of his games in 2023 (12 of 58), and 4.7% of his trips to the dish.

Smith has picked up an RBI in 44.8% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 19% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in three contests.

He has scored in 32 games this year (55.2%), including multiple runs in five games.

Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 29 .311 AVG .253 .409 OBP .398 .594 SLG .404 12 XBH 9 9 HR 3 25 RBI 16 20/16 K/BB 15/25 0 SB 1

Rockies Pitching Rankings