Mookie Betts Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Rockies - June 29
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 12:23 AM HST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Mookie Betts -- .184 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Colorado Rockies, with Chase Anderson on the hill, on June 29 at 8:40 PM ET.
In his previous game, he racked up three RBI (going 1-for-2 with a home run and three walks) against the Rockies.
Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Chase Anderson
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +275)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -222)
Mookie Betts At The Plate
- Betts is batting .255 with 15 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 44 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 80th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 32nd and he is 16th in slugging.
- Betts has picked up a hit in 72.4% of his 76 games this year, with more than one hit in 19.7% of them.
- He has hit a home run in 18 games this season (23.7%), leaving the park in 5.7% of his chances at the plate.
- Betts has picked up an RBI in 29 games this season (38.2%), with two or more RBI in 14 of those contests (18.4%).
- He has scored in 45 of 76 games this year, and more than once 11 times.
Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|39
|.306
|AVG
|.208
|.393
|OBP
|.320
|.604
|SLG
|.429
|20
|XBH
|16
|11
|HR
|9
|25
|RBI
|25
|33/20
|K/BB
|29/24
|3
|SB
|4
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff ranks last in MLB with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies have the 29th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.67).
- Rockies pitchers combine to allow the second-most home runs in baseball (119 total, 1.5 per game).
- Anderson (0-2 with a 5.79 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 42 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rockies, his ninth of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels, the right-hander tossed 2 2/3 innings, allowing nine earned runs while surrendering 10 hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 35-year-old has a 5.79 ERA and 6 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .285 to his opponents.
