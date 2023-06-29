Mookie Betts -- .184 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Colorado Rockies, with Chase Anderson on the hill, on June 29 at 8:40 PM ET.

In his previous game, he racked up three RBI (going 1-for-2 with a home run and three walks) against the Rockies.

Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023

Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

Stadium: Coors Field

Rockies Starter: Chase Anderson

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +275) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -222)

Mookie Betts At The Plate

Betts is batting .255 with 15 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 44 walks.

Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 80th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 32nd and he is 16th in slugging.

Betts has picked up a hit in 72.4% of his 76 games this year, with more than one hit in 19.7% of them.

He has hit a home run in 18 games this season (23.7%), leaving the park in 5.7% of his chances at the plate.

Betts has picked up an RBI in 29 games this season (38.2%), with two or more RBI in 14 of those contests (18.4%).

He has scored in 45 of 76 games this year, and more than once 11 times.

Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 39 .306 AVG .208 .393 OBP .320 .604 SLG .429 20 XBH 16 11 HR 9 25 RBI 25 33/20 K/BB 29/24 3 SB 4

