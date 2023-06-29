Miguel Vargas Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Rockies - June 29
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 1:27 PM HST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Miguel Vargas -- with an on-base percentage of .111 in his past 10 games, 190 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Colorado Rockies, with Chase Anderson on the hill, on June 29 at 8:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Rockies.
Miguel Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Chase Anderson
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Miguel Vargas At The Plate
- Vargas has 14 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 34 walks while hitting .198.
- Vargas has picked up a hit in 36 of 73 games this season, with multiple hits nine times.
- He has homered in 9.6% of his games this season, and 2.5% of his plate appearances.
- Vargas has an RBI in 20 of 73 games this year, with multiple RBI in nine of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 30 games this year (41.1%), including multiple runs in three games.
Miguel Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|37
|.204
|AVG
|.194
|.321
|OBP
|.282
|.345
|SLG
|.395
|11
|XBH
|13
|2
|HR
|5
|15
|RBI
|15
|25/19
|K/BB
|30/15
|1
|SB
|2
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff ranks last in MLB with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies' 5.67 team ERA ranks 29th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to allow 119 total home runs at a clip of 1.5 per game (second-most in baseball).
- Anderson makes the start for the Rockies, his ninth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 5.79 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 42 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent time out was on Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he threw 2 2/3 innings, surrendering nine earned runs while giving up 10 hits.
- The 35-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.79, with 6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opponents have a .285 batting average against him.
