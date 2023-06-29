Miguel Vargas -- with an on-base percentage of .111 in his past 10 games, 190 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Colorado Rockies, with Chase Anderson on the hill, on June 29 at 8:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Rockies.

Miguel Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023

Thursday, June 29, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Chase Anderson

Chase Anderson TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Miguel Vargas At The Plate

Vargas has 14 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 34 walks while hitting .198.

Vargas has picked up a hit in 36 of 73 games this season, with multiple hits nine times.

He has homered in 9.6% of his games this season, and 2.5% of his plate appearances.

Vargas has an RBI in 20 of 73 games this year, with multiple RBI in nine of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 30 games this year (41.1%), including multiple runs in three games.

Miguel Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 37 .204 AVG .194 .321 OBP .282 .345 SLG .395 11 XBH 13 2 HR 5 15 RBI 15 25/19 K/BB 30/15 1 SB 2

Rockies Pitching Rankings