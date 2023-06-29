Miguel Rojas Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Rockies - June 29
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 12:24 AM HST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
On Thursday, Miguel Rojas (.355 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 86 points above season-long percentage) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Chase Anderson. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 against the Rockies.
Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Chase Anderson
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Miguel Rojas At The Plate
- Rojas has eight doubles and 11 walks while hitting .226.
- Rojas has picked up a hit in 50.0% of his 54 games this season, with at least two hits in 20.4% of them.
- He has not hit a long ball in his 54 games this season.
- Rojas has driven in a run in seven games this season (13.0%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- He has scored in 15 games this season, with multiple runs three times.
Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|25
|.221
|AVG
|.232
|.292
|OBP
|.244
|.279
|SLG
|.268
|5
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|4
|13/9
|K/BB
|11/2
|4
|SB
|1
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rockies pitching staff ranks last in the league.
- The Rockies have a 5.67 team ERA that ranks 29th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to allow the second-most home runs in baseball (119 total, 1.5 per game).
- Anderson gets the start for the Rockies, his ninth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 5.79 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 42 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels, the righty threw 2 2/3 innings, giving up nine earned runs while surrendering 10 hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 35-year-old has an ERA of 5.79, with 6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .285 against him.
