On Thursday, Miguel Rojas (.355 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 86 points above season-long percentage) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Chase Anderson. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 against the Rockies.

Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  Stadium: Coors Field
  • Rockies Starter: Chase Anderson
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Miguel Rojas At The Plate

  • Rojas has eight doubles and 11 walks while hitting .226.
  • Rojas has picked up a hit in 50.0% of his 54 games this season, with at least two hits in 20.4% of them.
  • He has not hit a long ball in his 54 games this season.
  • Rojas has driven in a run in seven games this season (13.0%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
  • He has scored in 15 games this season, with multiple runs three times.

Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
27 GP 25
.221 AVG .232
.292 OBP .244
.279 SLG .268
5 XBH 3
0 HR 0
3 RBI 4
13/9 K/BB 11/2
4 SB 1

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rockies pitching staff ranks last in the league.
  • The Rockies have a 5.67 team ERA that ranks 29th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Rockies pitchers combine to allow the second-most home runs in baseball (119 total, 1.5 per game).
  • Anderson gets the start for the Rockies, his ninth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 5.79 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 42 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels, the righty threw 2 2/3 innings, giving up nine earned runs while surrendering 10 hits.
  • In 10 games this season, the 35-year-old has an ERA of 5.79, with 6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .285 against him.
