On Thursday, Miguel Rojas (.355 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 86 points above season-long percentage) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Chase Anderson. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 against the Rockies.

Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023

Thursday, June 29, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Chase Anderson

Chase Anderson TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Miguel Rojas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Miguel Rojas At The Plate

Rojas has eight doubles and 11 walks while hitting .226.

Rojas has picked up a hit in 50.0% of his 54 games this season, with at least two hits in 20.4% of them.

He has not hit a long ball in his 54 games this season.

Rojas has driven in a run in seven games this season (13.0%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

He has scored in 15 games this season, with multiple runs three times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 25 .221 AVG .232 .292 OBP .244 .279 SLG .268 5 XBH 3 0 HR 0 3 RBI 4 13/9 K/BB 11/2 4 SB 1

Rockies Pitching Rankings