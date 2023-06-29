Max Muncy -- with an on-base percentage of .231 in his past 10 games, 89 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Colorado Rockies, with Chase Anderson on the hill, on June 29 at 8:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Rockies.

Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Rockies Starter: Chase Anderson
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +200)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -110)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -175)

Max Muncy At The Plate

  • Muncy is batting .188 with five doubles, 18 home runs and 40 walks.
  • Muncy has had a hit in 29 of 62 games this season (46.8%), including multiple hits nine times (14.5%).
  • He has homered in 22.6% of his games in 2023, and 7% of his trips to the plate.
  • Muncy has driven in a run in 26 games this year (41.9%), including eight games with more than one RBI (12.9%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
  • He has scored in 50% of his games this season (31 of 62), with two or more runs nine times (14.5%).

Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
28 GP 34
.214 AVG .165
.361 OBP .284
.459 SLG .470
10 XBH 13
7 HR 11
16 RBI 29
33/22 K/BB 40/18
0 SB 1

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.6 K/9, the worst in the league.
  • The Rockies have a 5.67 team ERA that ranks 29th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Rockies pitchers combine to allow the second-most home runs in baseball (119 total, 1.5 per game).
  • Anderson makes the start for the Rockies, his ninth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 5.79 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 42 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he went 2 2/3 innings, surrendering nine earned runs while giving up 10 hits.
  • In 10 games this season, the 35-year-old has a 5.79 ERA and 6 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .285 to opposing batters.
