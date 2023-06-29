Max Muncy Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Rockies - June 29
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 12:23 AM HST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Max Muncy -- with an on-base percentage of .231 in his past 10 games, 89 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Colorado Rockies, with Chase Anderson on the hill, on June 29 at 8:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Rockies.
Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Chase Anderson
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +200)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -110)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -175)
Max Muncy At The Plate
- Muncy is batting .188 with five doubles, 18 home runs and 40 walks.
- Muncy has had a hit in 29 of 62 games this season (46.8%), including multiple hits nine times (14.5%).
- He has homered in 22.6% of his games in 2023, and 7% of his trips to the plate.
- Muncy has driven in a run in 26 games this year (41.9%), including eight games with more than one RBI (12.9%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 50% of his games this season (31 of 62), with two or more runs nine times (14.5%).
Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|34
|.214
|AVG
|.165
|.361
|OBP
|.284
|.459
|SLG
|.470
|10
|XBH
|13
|7
|HR
|11
|16
|RBI
|29
|33/22
|K/BB
|40/18
|0
|SB
|1
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.6 K/9, the worst in the league.
- The Rockies have a 5.67 team ERA that ranks 29th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to allow the second-most home runs in baseball (119 total, 1.5 per game).
- Anderson makes the start for the Rockies, his ninth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 5.79 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 42 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he went 2 2/3 innings, surrendering nine earned runs while giving up 10 hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 35-year-old has a 5.79 ERA and 6 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .285 to opposing batters.
