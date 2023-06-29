Max Muncy -- with an on-base percentage of .231 in his past 10 games, 89 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Colorado Rockies, with Chase Anderson on the hill, on June 29 at 8:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Rockies.

Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023

Thursday, June 29, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Chase Anderson

Chase Anderson TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +200) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -110)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -110) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Max Muncy? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Max Muncy At The Plate

Muncy is batting .188 with five doubles, 18 home runs and 40 walks.

Muncy has had a hit in 29 of 62 games this season (46.8%), including multiple hits nine times (14.5%).

He has homered in 22.6% of his games in 2023, and 7% of his trips to the plate.

Muncy has driven in a run in 26 games this year (41.9%), including eight games with more than one RBI (12.9%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 50% of his games this season (31 of 62), with two or more runs nine times (14.5%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 34 .214 AVG .165 .361 OBP .284 .459 SLG .470 10 XBH 13 7 HR 11 16 RBI 29 33/22 K/BB 40/18 0 SB 1

Rockies Pitching Rankings