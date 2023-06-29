Jason Heyward, with a slugging percentage of .370 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Colorado Rockies, with Chase Anderson on the mound, June 29 at 8:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-2 against the Rockies.

Jason Heyward Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Rockies Starter: Chase Anderson
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Jason Heyward At The Plate

  • Heyward is batting .240 with nine doubles, eight home runs and 20 walks.
  • Heyward has had a hit in 26 of 59 games this year (44.1%), including multiple hits 10 times (16.9%).
  • He has gone deep in 13.6% of his games this season, and 4.5% of his chances at the plate.
  • In 18.6% of his games this year, Heyward has tallied at least one RBI. In four of those games (6.8%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • In 39.0% of his games this season (23 of 59), he has scored, and in six of those games (10.2%) he has scored more than once.

Jason Heyward Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
30 GP 28
.234 AVG .247
.337 OBP .337
.494 SLG .425
10 XBH 7
5 HR 3
12 RBI 5
19/11 K/BB 16/9
1 SB 1

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.6 K/9, the worst in MLB.
  • The Rockies have the 29th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.67).
  • Rockies pitchers combine to give up 119 total home runs at a clip of 1.5 per game (second-most in the league).
  • Anderson makes the start for the Rockies, his ninth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 5.79 ERA and 28 strikeouts through 42 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last appearance came on Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the righty went 2 2/3 innings, surrendering nine earned runs while giving up 10 hits.
  • In 10 games this season, the 35-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.79, with 6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .285 against him.
