Jason Heyward Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Rockies - June 29
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 1:29 PM HST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Jason Heyward, with a slugging percentage of .370 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Colorado Rockies, with Chase Anderson on the mound, June 29 at 8:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-2 against the Rockies.
Jason Heyward Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Chase Anderson
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Jason Heyward At The Plate
- Heyward is batting .240 with nine doubles, eight home runs and 20 walks.
- Heyward has had a hit in 26 of 59 games this year (44.1%), including multiple hits 10 times (16.9%).
- He has gone deep in 13.6% of his games this season, and 4.5% of his chances at the plate.
- In 18.6% of his games this year, Heyward has tallied at least one RBI. In four of those games (6.8%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 39.0% of his games this season (23 of 59), he has scored, and in six of those games (10.2%) he has scored more than once.
Jason Heyward Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|28
|.234
|AVG
|.247
|.337
|OBP
|.337
|.494
|SLG
|.425
|10
|XBH
|7
|5
|HR
|3
|12
|RBI
|5
|19/11
|K/BB
|16/9
|1
|SB
|1
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.6 K/9, the worst in MLB.
- The Rockies have the 29th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.67).
- Rockies pitchers combine to give up 119 total home runs at a clip of 1.5 per game (second-most in the league).
- Anderson makes the start for the Rockies, his ninth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 5.79 ERA and 28 strikeouts through 42 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the righty went 2 2/3 innings, surrendering nine earned runs while giving up 10 hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 35-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.79, with 6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .285 against him.
