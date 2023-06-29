Jason Heyward, with a slugging percentage of .370 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Colorado Rockies, with Chase Anderson on the mound, June 29 at 8:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-2 against the Rockies.

Jason Heyward Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023

Thursday, June 29, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Chase Anderson

Chase Anderson TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Jason Heyward At The Plate

Heyward is batting .240 with nine doubles, eight home runs and 20 walks.

Heyward has had a hit in 26 of 59 games this year (44.1%), including multiple hits 10 times (16.9%).

He has gone deep in 13.6% of his games this season, and 4.5% of his chances at the plate.

In 18.6% of his games this year, Heyward has tallied at least one RBI. In four of those games (6.8%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 39.0% of his games this season (23 of 59), he has scored, and in six of those games (10.2%) he has scored more than once.

Jason Heyward Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 28 .234 AVG .247 .337 OBP .337 .494 SLG .425 10 XBH 7 5 HR 3 12 RBI 5 19/11 K/BB 16/9 1 SB 1

Rockies Pitching Rankings