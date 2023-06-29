James Outman Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Rockies - June 29
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 12:24 AM HST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers, including James Outman (.306 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), battle starter Chase Anderson and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Thursday at 8:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-5) against the Rockies.
James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Chase Anderson
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
James Outman At The Plate
- Outman is hitting .235 with 10 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 23 walks.
- Outman has reached base via a hit in 36 games this year (of 73 played), and had multiple hits in 16 of those games.
- In seven games this season, he has hit a long ball (9.6%, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish).
- Outman has driven home a run in 19 games this season (26.0%), including more than one RBI in 11.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..
- He has scored in 25 of 73 games this year, and more than once 10 times.
James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|36
|.250
|AVG
|.221
|.331
|OBP
|.304
|.375
|SLG
|.459
|8
|XBH
|14
|2
|HR
|7
|17
|RBI
|18
|47/11
|K/BB
|47/12
|7
|SB
|1
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff ranks last in MLB with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies have a 5.67 team ERA that ranks 29th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Rockies surrender the second-most home runs in baseball (119 total, 1.5 per game).
- Anderson gets the start for the Rockies, his ninth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 5.79 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 42 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he tossed 2 2/3 innings, surrendering nine earned runs while giving up 10 hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 35-year-old has amassed a 5.79 ERA and 6 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .285 to his opponents.
