The Los Angeles Dodgers, including James Outman (.306 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), battle starter Chase Anderson and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Thursday at 8:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-5) against the Rockies.

James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023

Thursday, June 29, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Chase Anderson

Chase Anderson TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Looking to place a prop bet on James Outman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

James Outman At The Plate

Outman is hitting .235 with 10 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 23 walks.

Outman has reached base via a hit in 36 games this year (of 73 played), and had multiple hits in 16 of those games.

In seven games this season, he has hit a long ball (9.6%, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish).

Outman has driven home a run in 19 games this season (26.0%), including more than one RBI in 11.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..

He has scored in 25 of 73 games this year, and more than once 10 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 36 .250 AVG .221 .331 OBP .304 .375 SLG .459 8 XBH 14 2 HR 7 17 RBI 18 47/11 K/BB 47/12 7 SB 1

Rockies Pitching Rankings