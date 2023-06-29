Freddie Freeman Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Rockies - June 29
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 12:23 AM HST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Freddie Freeman, with a slugging percentage of .390 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Colorado Rockies, with Chase Anderson on the hill, June 29 at 8:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) against the Rockies.
Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Chase Anderson
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -189)
Freddie Freeman At The Plate
- Freeman leads Los Angeles with a slugging percentage of .546, fueled by 42 extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks fourth in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage, and sixth in slugging.
- Freeman has picked up a hit in 77.2% of his 79 games this season, with multiple hits in 39.2% of those games.
- He has gone deep in 16.5% of his games in 2023 (13 of 79), and 3.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Freeman has had at least one RBI in 39.2% of his games this year (31 of 79), with two or more RBI 10 times (12.7%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored a run in 50 games this season, with multiple runs 13 times.
Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|40
|.312
|AVG
|.329
|.391
|OBP
|.404
|.487
|SLG
|.602
|17
|XBH
|25
|5
|HR
|9
|21
|RBI
|28
|31/20
|K/BB
|32/17
|7
|SB
|3
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff is last in MLB with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies' 5.67 team ERA ranks 29th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Rockies allow the second-most home runs in baseball (119 total, 1.5 per game).
- Anderson (0-2) takes the mound for the Rockies in his ninth start of the season. He's put together a 5.79 ERA in 42 2/3 innings pitched, with 28 strikeouts.
- The righty last appeared on Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he tossed 2 2/3 innings, allowing nine earned runs while giving up 10 hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 35-year-old has a 5.79 ERA and 6 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .285 to opposing batters.
