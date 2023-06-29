Freddie Freeman, with a slugging percentage of .390 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Colorado Rockies, with Chase Anderson on the hill, June 29 at 8:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) against the Rockies.

Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023

Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

Stadium: Coors Field

Rockies Starter: Chase Anderson

Chase Anderson TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -189)

Freddie Freeman At The Plate

Freeman leads Los Angeles with a slugging percentage of .546, fueled by 42 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks fourth in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage, and sixth in slugging.

Freeman has picked up a hit in 77.2% of his 79 games this season, with multiple hits in 39.2% of those games.

He has gone deep in 16.5% of his games in 2023 (13 of 79), and 3.9% of his trips to the dish.

Freeman has had at least one RBI in 39.2% of his games this year (31 of 79), with two or more RBI 10 times (12.7%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored a run in 50 games this season, with multiple runs 13 times.

Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 40 .312 AVG .329 .391 OBP .404 .487 SLG .602 17 XBH 25 5 HR 9 21 RBI 28 31/20 K/BB 32/17 7 SB 3

Rockies Pitching Rankings