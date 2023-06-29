Freddie Freeman, with a slugging percentage of .390 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Colorado Rockies, with Chase Anderson on the hill, June 29 at 8:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) against the Rockies.

Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Rockies Starter: Chase Anderson
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +115)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -189)

Freddie Freeman At The Plate

  • Freeman leads Los Angeles with a slugging percentage of .546, fueled by 42 extra-base hits.
  • Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks fourth in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage, and sixth in slugging.
  • Freeman has picked up a hit in 77.2% of his 79 games this season, with multiple hits in 39.2% of those games.
  • He has gone deep in 16.5% of his games in 2023 (13 of 79), and 3.9% of his trips to the dish.
  • Freeman has had at least one RBI in 39.2% of his games this year (31 of 79), with two or more RBI 10 times (12.7%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
  • He has scored a run in 50 games this season, with multiple runs 13 times.

Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
39 GP 40
.312 AVG .329
.391 OBP .404
.487 SLG .602
17 XBH 25
5 HR 9
21 RBI 28
31/20 K/BB 32/17
7 SB 3

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The Rockies pitching staff is last in MLB with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rockies' 5.67 team ERA ranks 29th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Rockies allow the second-most home runs in baseball (119 total, 1.5 per game).
  • Anderson (0-2) takes the mound for the Rockies in his ninth start of the season. He's put together a 5.79 ERA in 42 2/3 innings pitched, with 28 strikeouts.
  • The righty last appeared on Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he tossed 2 2/3 innings, allowing nine earned runs while giving up 10 hits.
  • In 10 games this season, the 35-year-old has a 5.79 ERA and 6 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .285 to opposing batters.
