The Los Angeles Dodgers (44-35) visit the Colorado Rockies (32-50) at 8:40 PM ET on Thursday, with both teams hoping to win the series.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Dodgers will send Emmet Sheehan (1-0) to the mound, while Chase Anderson (0-2) will get the nod for the Rockies.

Dodgers vs. Rockies Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, June 29, 2023

Thursday, June 29, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Sheehan - LAD (1-0, 1.50 ERA) vs Anderson - COL (0-2, 5.79 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Emmet Sheehan

Sheehan will take to the mound for the Dodgers, his third start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Houston Astros, throwing six innings and giving up two earned runs.

He has an ERA of 1.50, a 1.75 strikeout to walk ratio and a WHIP of .583 in two games this season.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Sheehan has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Chase Anderson

Anderson (0-2 with a 5.79 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 42 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rockies, his ninth of the season.

In his most recent appearance on Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels, the right-hander threw 2 2/3 innings, allowing nine earned runs while surrendering 10 hits.

The 35-year-old has an ERA of 5.79, with 6 strikeouts per nine innings in 10 games this season. Opposing batters have a .285 batting average against him.

Anderson is looking to collect his second quality start of the year in this outing.

Anderson has put up five starts this campaign where he pitched five or more innings.

He has made three appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.

