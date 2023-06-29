Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers (44-35) will take on Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies (32-50) at Coors Field on Thursday, June 29. First pitch is scheduled for 8:40 PM ET.

The Dodgers are -210 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Rockies (+170). Los Angeles is the run-line favorite (-2.5). A 12-run total is set in this matchup.

Dodgers vs. Rockies Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, June 29, 2023

Thursday, June 29, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Probable Pitchers: Emmet Sheehan - LAD (1-0, 1.50 ERA) vs Chase Anderson - COL (0-2, 5.79 ERA)

Dodgers vs. Rockies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Dodgers vs. Rockies Betting Trends and Insights

The Dodgers have won 38, or 57.6%, of the 66 games they've played as favorites this season.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -210 or shorter, the Dodgers have a 7-6 record (winning 53.8% of their games).

Los Angeles has a 67.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Dodgers played as the moneyline favorite in nine of their last 10 games, and they finished 4-5 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Los Angeles and its opponents combined to hit the over six times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Rockies have won in 29, or 40.3%, of the 72 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, the Rockies have won five of 24 games when listed as at least +170 or worse on the moneyline.

The Rockies have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Dodgers vs. Rockies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Max Muncy 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+240) 0.5 (+100) J.D. Martínez 1.5 (+160) 1.5 (-125) 0.5 (+300) 0.5 (+100) Freddie Freeman 1.5 (+120) 1.5 (-149) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+115) Will Smith 1.5 (+145) 1.5 (-128) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+105) David Peralta 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+135)

Dodgers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +600 3rd 1st Win NL West -175 - 1st

