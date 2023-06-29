Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers will try to beat Chase Anderson, the Colorado Rockies' named starter, on Thursday at 8:40 PM ET.

Dodgers vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, June 29, 2023

Thursday, June 29, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Dodgers rank second-best in baseball with 127 total home runs.

Los Angeles is fifth in baseball with a .443 slugging percentage.

The Dodgers have the 20th-ranked batting average in the majors (.239).

Los Angeles is the fourth-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 5.3 runs per game (422 total).

The Dodgers' .326 on-base percentage ranks 11th in baseball.

The Dodgers strike out 8.9 times per game, the No. 18 mark in baseball.

The pitching staff for Los Angeles has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 18th in MLB.

Los Angeles' 4.53 team ERA ranks 24th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Dodgers average baseball's 12th-ranked WHIP (1.266).

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Dodgers will send Emmet Sheehan (1-0) to make his third start of the season.

His most recent time out was on Saturday against the Houston Astros, when the right-hander threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.

Sheehan is trying to claim his third straight quality start in this outing.

Sheehan will look to go five or more innings for his third straight start. He's averaging six frames per outing.

Dodgers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Dodgers Starter Opponent Starter 6/23/2023 Astros W 3-2 Home Emmet Sheehan J.P. France 6/24/2023 Astros W 8-7 Home Bobby Miller Ronel Blanco 6/25/2023 Astros L 6-5 Home Tony Gonsolin Hunter Brown 6/27/2023 Rockies W 5-0 Away Clayton Kershaw Connor Seabold 6/28/2023 Rockies L 9-8 Away Michael Grove Kyle Freeland 6/29/2023 Rockies - Away Emmet Sheehan Chase Anderson 6/30/2023 Royals - Away Bobby Miller Jordan Lyles 7/1/2023 Royals - Away Julio Urías Daniel Lynch 7/2/2023 Royals - Away Tony Gonsolin Brady Singer 7/3/2023 Pirates - Home Clayton Kershaw Mitch Keller 7/4/2023 Pirates - Home Emmet Sheehan Luis Ortiz

