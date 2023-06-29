Mookie Betts and Ryan McMahon will be among the star attractions when the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Colorado Rockies on Thursday at 8:40 PM ET, at Coors Field.

Bookmakers list the Dodgers as -210 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Rockies +170 moneyline odds. Los Angeles is the run-line favorite (-2.5). The over/under is 12 runs for this matchup (with -110 odds to go over and -110 odds on the under).

Dodgers vs. Rockies Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, June 29, 2023

Time: 8:40 PM ET

TV: MLB Network

Location: Denver, Colorado

Venue: Coors Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Dodgers -210 +170 12 -110 -110 -2.5 +105 -130

Dodgers Recent Betting Performance

The Dodgers have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 4-5 in those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Dodgers and their opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Dodgers are 1-1-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

Dodgers Betting Records & Stats

The Dodgers have gone 38-28 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 57.6% of those games).

Los Angeles has gone 7-6 (winning 53.8% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -210 or shorter.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Dodgers have an implied win probability of 67.7%.

Los Angeles has combined with opponents to go over the total 43 times this season for a 43-31-5 record against the over/under.

The Dodgers have covered 44.4% of their games this season, going 4-5-0 ATS.

Dodgers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 24-15 20-20 13-14 30-21 33-22 10-13

