Thursday's contest between the Los Angeles Dodgers (44-35) and Colorado Rockies (32-50) matching up at Coors Field has a projected final score of 7-6 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Dodgers, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will start at 8:40 PM ET on June 29.

The Dodgers will give the nod to Emmet Sheehan (1-0, 1.50 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Rockies will turn to Chase Anderson (0-2, 5.79 ERA).

Dodgers vs. Rockies Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, June 29, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET

Thursday, June 29, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Dodgers vs. Rockies Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Dodgers 7, Rockies 6.

Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Rockies

Total Prediction: Over 12 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Dodgers Performance Insights

The Dodgers have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 4-5 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

The Dodgers have one win against the spread in their last two chances.

This season, the Dodgers have been favored 66 times and won 38, or 57.6%, of those games.

Los Angeles has entered 13 games this season favored by -210 or more and is 7-6 in those contests.

The implied probability of a win from the Dodgers, based on the moneyline, is 67.7%.

Los Angeles has scored the fourth-most runs in the majors this season with 422.

The Dodgers have a 4.53 team ERA that ranks 24th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Dodgers Schedule