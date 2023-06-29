Dodgers vs. Rockies Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 29
Thursday's contest between the Los Angeles Dodgers (44-35) and Colorado Rockies (32-50) matching up at Coors Field has a projected final score of 7-6 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Dodgers, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will start at 8:40 PM ET on June 29.
The Dodgers will give the nod to Emmet Sheehan (1-0, 1.50 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Rockies will turn to Chase Anderson (0-2, 5.79 ERA).
Dodgers vs. Rockies Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, June 29, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET
- Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Dodgers vs. Rockies Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Dodgers 7, Rockies 6.
Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Rockies
- Total Prediction: Over 12 runs
Explore More About This Game
|Dodgers vs Rockies Betting Trends & Stats
|Dodgers vs Rockies Player Props
|Dodgers vs Rockies Pitching Matchup
Dodgers Performance Insights
- The Dodgers have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 4-5 in those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.
- The Dodgers have one win against the spread in their last two chances.
- This season, the Dodgers have been favored 66 times and won 38, or 57.6%, of those games.
- Los Angeles has entered 13 games this season favored by -210 or more and is 7-6 in those contests.
- The implied probability of a win from the Dodgers, based on the moneyline, is 67.7%.
- Los Angeles has scored the fourth-most runs in the majors this season with 422.
- The Dodgers have a 4.53 team ERA that ranks 24th across all MLB pitching staffs.
Dodgers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 23
|Astros
|W 3-2
|Emmet Sheehan vs J.P. France
|June 24
|Astros
|W 8-7
|Bobby Miller vs Ronel Blanco
|June 25
|Astros
|L 6-5
|Tony Gonsolin vs Hunter Brown
|June 27
|@ Rockies
|W 5-0
|Clayton Kershaw vs Connor Seabold
|June 28
|@ Rockies
|L 9-8
|Michael Grove vs Kyle Freeland
|June 29
|@ Rockies
|-
|Emmet Sheehan vs Chase Anderson
|June 30
|@ Royals
|-
|Bobby Miller vs Jordan Lyles
|July 1
|@ Royals
|-
|Julio Urías vs Daniel Lynch
|July 2
|@ Royals
|-
|Tony Gonsolin vs Brady Singer
|July 3
|Pirates
|-
|Clayton Kershaw vs Mitch Keller
|July 4
|Pirates
|-
|Emmet Sheehan vs Luis Ortiz
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.