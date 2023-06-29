On Thursday, David Peralta (.389 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 78 points above season-long percentage) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Chase Anderson. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he reached base in both of his plate appearances against the Rockies.

David Peralta Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023

Thursday, June 29, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Chase Anderson

Chase Anderson TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

David Peralta At The Plate

Peralta is hitting .273 with eight doubles, a triple, five home runs and 11 walks.

Peralta enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .294 with one homer.

Peralta has reached base via a hit in 37 games this season (of 63 played), and had multiple hits in 11 of those games.

He has homered in 7.9% of his games in 2023, and 2.6% of his trips to the dish.

Peralta has driven in a run in 18 games this season (28.6%), including eight games with more than one RBI (12.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least one run 18 times this year (28.6%), including one multi-run game.

David Peralta Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 34 .306 AVG .245 .341 OBP .286 .482 SLG .347 7 XBH 7 4 HR 1 18 RBI 10 13/5 K/BB 18/6 1 SB 0

Rockies Pitching Rankings