On Thursday, David Peralta (.389 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 78 points above season-long percentage) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Chase Anderson. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he reached base in both of his plate appearances against the Rockies.

David Peralta Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Rockies Starter: Chase Anderson
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

David Peralta At The Plate

  • Peralta is hitting .273 with eight doubles, a triple, five home runs and 11 walks.
  • Peralta enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .294 with one homer.
  • Peralta has reached base via a hit in 37 games this season (of 63 played), and had multiple hits in 11 of those games.
  • He has homered in 7.9% of his games in 2023, and 2.6% of his trips to the dish.
  • Peralta has driven in a run in 18 games this season (28.6%), including eight games with more than one RBI (12.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored at least one run 18 times this year (28.6%), including one multi-run game.

David Peralta Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
28 GP 34
.306 AVG .245
.341 OBP .286
.482 SLG .347
7 XBH 7
4 HR 1
18 RBI 10
13/5 K/BB 18/6
1 SB 0

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The Rockies pitching staff is last in MLB with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rockies have a 5.67 team ERA that ranks 29th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Rockies give up the second-most home runs in baseball (119 total, 1.5 per game).
  • Anderson (0-2) gets the starting nod for the Rockies in his ninth start of the season. He's put together a 5.79 ERA in 42 2/3 innings pitched, with 28 strikeouts.
  • In his last time out on Sunday, the righty went 2 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Angels, allowing nine earned runs while surrendering 10 hits.
  • The 35-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.79, with 6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .285 batting average against him.
