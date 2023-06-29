David Peralta Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Rockies - June 29
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 12:24 AM HST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
On Thursday, David Peralta (.389 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 78 points above season-long percentage) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Chase Anderson. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he reached base in both of his plate appearances against the Rockies.
David Peralta Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Chase Anderson
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
David Peralta At The Plate
- Peralta is hitting .273 with eight doubles, a triple, five home runs and 11 walks.
- Peralta enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .294 with one homer.
- Peralta has reached base via a hit in 37 games this season (of 63 played), and had multiple hits in 11 of those games.
- He has homered in 7.9% of his games in 2023, and 2.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Peralta has driven in a run in 18 games this season (28.6%), including eight games with more than one RBI (12.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least one run 18 times this year (28.6%), including one multi-run game.
David Peralta Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|34
|.306
|AVG
|.245
|.341
|OBP
|.286
|.482
|SLG
|.347
|7
|XBH
|7
|4
|HR
|1
|18
|RBI
|10
|13/5
|K/BB
|18/6
|1
|SB
|0
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff is last in MLB with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies have a 5.67 team ERA that ranks 29th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rockies give up the second-most home runs in baseball (119 total, 1.5 per game).
- Anderson (0-2) gets the starting nod for the Rockies in his ninth start of the season. He's put together a 5.79 ERA in 42 2/3 innings pitched, with 28 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Sunday, the righty went 2 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Angels, allowing nine earned runs while surrendering 10 hits.
- The 35-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.79, with 6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .285 batting average against him.
