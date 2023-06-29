Austin Barnes is available when the Los Angeles Dodgers battle Chase Anderson and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field Thursday at 8:40 PM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since June 17, when he went 0-for-2 against the Giants.

Austin Barnes Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Rockies Starter: Chase Anderson
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Explore More About This Game

Austin Barnes At The Plate

  • Barnes is hitting .119 with two doubles and 10 walks.
  • In 10 of 30 games this year, Barnes got a hit, but only one each time.
  • In 30 games played this season, he has not hit a home run.
  • Barnes has driven in a run in six games this season (20.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored at least once three times this season (10.0%), including one multi-run game.

Austin Barnes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
17 GP 13
.136 AVG .100
.255 OBP .178
.136 SLG .150
0 XBH 2
0 HR 0
5 RBI 2
12/7 K/BB 11/3
1 SB 1

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.6 K/9, the worst in MLB.
  • The Rockies' 5.67 team ERA ranks 29th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Rockies pitchers combine to allow 119 total home runs at a rate of 1.5 per game (second-most in baseball).
  • Anderson gets the start for the Rockies, his ninth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 5.79 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 42 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the right-hander threw 2 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Angels, giving up nine earned runs while surrendering 10 hits.
  • In 10 games this season, the 35-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.79, with 6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .285 against him.
