Austin Barnes Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Rockies - June 29
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 1:33 PM HST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Austin Barnes is available when the Los Angeles Dodgers battle Chase Anderson and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field Thursday at 8:40 PM ET.
He is back in action for the first time since June 17, when he went 0-for-2 against the Giants.
Austin Barnes Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Chase Anderson
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Austin Barnes At The Plate
- Barnes is hitting .119 with two doubles and 10 walks.
- In 10 of 30 games this year, Barnes got a hit, but only one each time.
- In 30 games played this season, he has not hit a home run.
- Barnes has driven in a run in six games this season (20.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored at least once three times this season (10.0%), including one multi-run game.
Austin Barnes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|13
|.136
|AVG
|.100
|.255
|OBP
|.178
|.136
|SLG
|.150
|0
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|0
|5
|RBI
|2
|12/7
|K/BB
|11/3
|1
|SB
|1
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.6 K/9, the worst in MLB.
- The Rockies' 5.67 team ERA ranks 29th among all league pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to allow 119 total home runs at a rate of 1.5 per game (second-most in baseball).
- Anderson gets the start for the Rockies, his ninth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 5.79 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 42 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the right-hander threw 2 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Angels, giving up nine earned runs while surrendering 10 hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 35-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.79, with 6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .285 against him.
