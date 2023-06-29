Austin Barnes is available when the Los Angeles Dodgers battle Chase Anderson and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field Thursday at 8:40 PM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since June 17, when he went 0-for-2 against the Giants.

Austin Barnes Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Chase Anderson

Chase Anderson TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Austin Barnes At The Plate

Barnes is hitting .119 with two doubles and 10 walks.

In 10 of 30 games this year, Barnes got a hit, but only one each time.

In 30 games played this season, he has not hit a home run.

Barnes has driven in a run in six games this season (20.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored at least once three times this season (10.0%), including one multi-run game.

Austin Barnes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 13 .136 AVG .100 .255 OBP .178 .136 SLG .150 0 XBH 2 0 HR 0 5 RBI 2 12/7 K/BB 11/3 1 SB 1

Rockies Pitching Rankings