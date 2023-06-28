Yonny Hernandez Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Rockies - June 28
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 1:24 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Yonny Hernandez returns to action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus Kyle Freeland and the Colorado RockiesJune 28 at 8:40 PM ET.
He returns to action for the first time since April 19, when he went 0-for-1 against the Mets.
Yonny Hernandez Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Yonny Hernandez At The Plate (2022)
- Hernandez hit .083 with two walks.
- Hernandez picked up a hit in two of 10 games last season, but did not have a multi-hit performance.
- He did not hit a home run last year in the 10 games he logged a plate appearance in.
- Hernandez didn't have an RBI in 10 games played last season.
- In one of his 10 games last season, he scored a run, with multiple runs on that occasion.
Yonny Hernandez Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|1
|GP
|7
|.000
|AVG
|.100
|.000
|OBP
|.182
|.000
|SLG
|.100
|0
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|0
|RBI
|0
|1/0
|K/BB
|3/2
|0
|SB
|2
Rockies Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Rockies pitching staff ranked 29th in MLB with a collective 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings last season.
- The Rockies had the last-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.08).
- Rockies pitchers combined to surrender 184 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 21st in baseball.
- Freeland (4-8 with a 4.54 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 85 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rockies, his 17th of the season.
- His most recent time out was on Saturday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the lefty went five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 30-year-old ranks 54th in ERA (4.54), 54th in WHIP (1.395), and 65th in K/9 (5.6).
