Yonny Hernandez returns to action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus Kyle Freeland and the Colorado RockiesJune 28 at 8:40 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since April 19, when he went 0-for-1 against the Mets.

Yonny Hernandez Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

Stadium: Coors Field

Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland

TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Yonny Hernandez At The Plate (2022)

Hernandez hit .083 with two walks.

Hernandez picked up a hit in two of 10 games last season, but did not have a multi-hit performance.

He did not hit a home run last year in the 10 games he logged a plate appearance in.

Hernandez didn't have an RBI in 10 games played last season.

In one of his 10 games last season, he scored a run, with multiple runs on that occasion.

Yonny Hernandez Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 1 GP 7 .000 AVG .100 .000 OBP .182 .000 SLG .100 0 XBH 0 0 HR 0 0 RBI 0 1/0 K/BB 3/2 0 SB 2

Rockies Pitching Rankings (2022)