Yonny Hernandez returns to action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus Kyle Freeland and the Colorado RockiesJune 28 at 8:40 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since April 19, when he went 0-for-1 against the Mets.

Yonny Hernandez Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Yonny Hernandez At The Plate (2022)

  • Hernandez hit .083 with two walks.
  • Hernandez picked up a hit in two of 10 games last season, but did not have a multi-hit performance.
  • He did not hit a home run last year in the 10 games he logged a plate appearance in.
  • Hernandez didn't have an RBI in 10 games played last season.
  • In one of his 10 games last season, he scored a run, with multiple runs on that occasion.

Yonny Hernandez Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
1 GP 7
.000 AVG .100
.000 OBP .182
.000 SLG .100
0 XBH 0
0 HR 0
0 RBI 0
1/0 K/BB 3/2
0 SB 2

Rockies Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Rockies pitching staff ranked 29th in MLB with a collective 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings last season.
  • The Rockies had the last-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.08).
  • Rockies pitchers combined to surrender 184 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 21st in baseball.
  • Freeland (4-8 with a 4.54 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 85 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rockies, his 17th of the season.
  • His most recent time out was on Saturday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the lefty went five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up nine hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 30-year-old ranks 54th in ERA (4.54), 54th in WHIP (1.395), and 65th in K/9 (5.6).
