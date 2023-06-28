Will Smith, with a slugging percentage of .441 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Colorado Rockies, with Kyle Freeland on the mound, June 28 at 8:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Rockies.

Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland

Kyle Freeland TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +110)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -118)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -118) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -182)

Looking to place a prop bet on Will Smith? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Will Smith At The Plate

Smith leads Los Angeles with an OBP of .400 this season while batting .286 with 38 walks and 37 runs scored.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 23rd in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage, and 19th in slugging.

Smith has gotten a hit in 38 of 57 games this season (66.7%), with multiple hits on 17 occasions (29.8%).

He has homered in 21.1% of his games in 2023, and 4.8% of his trips to the dish.

In 26 games this year (45.6%), Smith has picked up an RBI, and in 11 of those games (19.3%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 54.4% of his games this season (31 of 57), he has scored, and in five of those games (8.8%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 28 .311 AVG .258 .409 OBP .390 .594 SLG .412 12 XBH 9 9 HR 3 25 RBI 16 20/16 K/BB 15/22 0 SB 1

Rockies Pitching Rankings