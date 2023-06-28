Will Smith Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Rockies - June 28
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 8:24 AM HST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Will Smith, with a slugging percentage of .441 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Colorado Rockies, with Kyle Freeland on the mound, June 28 at 8:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Rockies.
Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -118)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -182)
Will Smith At The Plate
- Smith leads Los Angeles with an OBP of .400 this season while batting .286 with 38 walks and 37 runs scored.
- Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 23rd in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage, and 19th in slugging.
- Smith has gotten a hit in 38 of 57 games this season (66.7%), with multiple hits on 17 occasions (29.8%).
- He has homered in 21.1% of his games in 2023, and 4.8% of his trips to the dish.
- In 26 games this year (45.6%), Smith has picked up an RBI, and in 11 of those games (19.3%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 54.4% of his games this season (31 of 57), he has scored, and in five of those games (8.8%) he has scored more than once.
Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|28
|.311
|AVG
|.258
|.409
|OBP
|.390
|.594
|SLG
|.412
|12
|XBH
|9
|9
|HR
|3
|25
|RBI
|16
|20/16
|K/BB
|15/22
|0
|SB
|1
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rockies pitching staff ranks last in MLB.
- The Rockies' 5.64 team ERA ranks 29th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to allow 118 total home runs at a rate of 1.5 per game (second-most in the league).
- Freeland (4-8 with a 4.54 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 85 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rockies, his 17th of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, the lefty threw five innings against the Los Angeles Angels, allowing three earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 30-year-old's 4.54 ERA ranks 54th, 1.395 WHIP ranks 54th, and 5.6 K/9 ranks 65th.
