Mookie Betts Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Rockies - June 28
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 8:24 AM HST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers and Mookie Betts (.341 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), take on starting pitcher Kyle Freeland and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Wednesday at 8:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-5) against the Rockies.
Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +220)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -105)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -250)
Explore More About This Game
Mookie Betts At The Plate
- Betts is batting .253 with 15 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 41 walks.
- Among qualified hitters, he ranks 85th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 39th and he is 20th in slugging.
- Betts has had a hit in 54 of 75 games this year (72.0%), including multiple hits 15 times (20.0%).
- Looking at the 75 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 17 of them (22.7%), and in 5.5% of his trips to the plate.
- In 28 games this season (37.3%), Betts has picked up an RBI, and in 13 of those games (17.3%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 44 games this year (58.7%), including multiple runs in 11 games.
Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|38
|.306
|AVG
|.204
|.393
|OBP
|.307
|.604
|SLG
|.408
|20
|XBH
|15
|11
|HR
|8
|25
|RBI
|22
|33/20
|K/BB
|29/21
|3
|SB
|3
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rockies pitching staff ranks last in MLB.
- The Rockies have a 5.64 team ERA that ranks 29th across all league pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to allow 118 total home runs at a rate of 1.5 per game (second-most in the league).
- Freeland (4-8) takes the mound for the Rockies in his 17th start of the season. He's put together a 4.54 ERA in 85 1/3 innings pitched, with 53 strikeouts.
- In his most recent outing on Saturday against the Los Angeles Angels, the left-hander threw five innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 30-year-old's 4.54 ERA ranks 54th, 1.395 WHIP ranks 54th, and 5.6 K/9 ranks 65th.
