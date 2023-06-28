The Los Angeles Dodgers and Mookie Betts (.341 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), take on starting pitcher Kyle Freeland and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Wednesday at 8:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-5) against the Rockies.

Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

Stadium: Coors Field

Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland

TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +110)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +220) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -105)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -105) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -250)

Explore More About This Game

Mookie Betts At The Plate

Betts is batting .253 with 15 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 41 walks.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 85th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 39th and he is 20th in slugging.

Betts has had a hit in 54 of 75 games this year (72.0%), including multiple hits 15 times (20.0%).

Looking at the 75 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 17 of them (22.7%), and in 5.5% of his trips to the plate.

In 28 games this season (37.3%), Betts has picked up an RBI, and in 13 of those games (17.3%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 44 games this year (58.7%), including multiple runs in 11 games.

Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 38 .306 AVG .204 .393 OBP .307 .604 SLG .408 20 XBH 15 11 HR 8 25 RBI 22 33/20 K/BB 29/21 3 SB 3

