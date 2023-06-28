The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Miguel Vargas (.032 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Kyle Freeland and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Wednesday at 8:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Astros.

Miguel Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland

Kyle Freeland TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Miguel Vargas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Miguel Vargas At The Plate

Vargas is batting .201 with 14 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 33 walks.

Vargas has gotten a hit in 36 of 72 games this year (50.0%), with at least two hits on nine occasions (12.5%).

He has gone deep in 9.7% of his games in 2023, and 2.6% of his trips to the plate.

Vargas has an RBI in 20 of 72 games this year, with multiple RBI in nine of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 40.3% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (4.2%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Miguel Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 36 .204 AVG .198 .321 OBP .283 .345 SLG .405 11 XBH 13 2 HR 5 15 RBI 15 25/19 K/BB 29/14 1 SB 2

Rockies Pitching Rankings