Miguel Vargas Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Rockies - June 28
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 8:24 AM HST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Miguel Vargas (.032 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Kyle Freeland and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Wednesday at 8:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Astros.
Miguel Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Miguel Vargas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Miguel Vargas At The Plate
- Vargas is batting .201 with 14 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 33 walks.
- Vargas has gotten a hit in 36 of 72 games this year (50.0%), with at least two hits on nine occasions (12.5%).
- He has gone deep in 9.7% of his games in 2023, and 2.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Vargas has an RBI in 20 of 72 games this year, with multiple RBI in nine of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 40.3% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (4.2%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Miguel Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|36
|.204
|AVG
|.198
|.321
|OBP
|.283
|.345
|SLG
|.405
|11
|XBH
|13
|2
|HR
|5
|15
|RBI
|15
|25/19
|K/BB
|29/14
|1
|SB
|2
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff ranks last in the league with a collective 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies have a 5.64 team ERA that ranks 29th among all league pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to allow 118 total home runs at a rate of 1.5 per game (second-most in the league).
- Freeland makes the start for the Rockies, his 17th of the season. He is 4-8 with a 4.54 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 85 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the lefty went five innings against the Los Angeles Angels, allowing three earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 30-year-old ranks 54th in ERA (4.54), 54th in WHIP (1.395), and 65th in K/9 (5.6).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.