Miguel Rojas Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Rockies - June 28
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 8:24 AM HST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Miguel Rojas (.394 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 126 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Kyle Freeland and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Wednesday at 8:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Rockies.
Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Miguel Rojas At The Plate
- Rojas is batting .224 with eight doubles and 11 walks.
- Rojas has recorded a hit in 26 of 53 games this year (49.1%), including 11 multi-hit games (20.8%).
- He has not homered in his 53 games this year.
- Rojas has driven in a run in seven games this year (13.2%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- In 26.4% of his games this year (14 of 53), he has scored, and in three of those games (5.7%) he has scored more than once.
Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|24
|.221
|AVG
|.228
|.292
|OBP
|.241
|.279
|SLG
|.266
|5
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|4
|13/9
|K/BB
|10/2
|4
|SB
|1
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff ranks last in the league with a collective 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies have the 29th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.64).
- Rockies pitchers combine to give up the second-most home runs in baseball (118 total, 1.5 per game).
- Freeland (4-8) gets the starting nod for the Rockies in his 17th start of the season. He's put together a 4.54 ERA in 85 1/3 innings pitched, with 53 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Saturday, the lefty went five innings against the Los Angeles Angels, giving up three earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 30-year-old ranks 54th in ERA (4.54), 54th in WHIP (1.395), and 65th in K/9 (5.6).
