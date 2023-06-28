The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Miguel Rojas (.394 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 126 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Kyle Freeland and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Wednesday at 8:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Rockies.

Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland

Kyle Freeland TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Miguel Rojas At The Plate

Rojas is batting .224 with eight doubles and 11 walks.

Rojas has recorded a hit in 26 of 53 games this year (49.1%), including 11 multi-hit games (20.8%).

He has not homered in his 53 games this year.

Rojas has driven in a run in seven games this year (13.2%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

In 26.4% of his games this year (14 of 53), he has scored, and in three of those games (5.7%) he has scored more than once.

Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 24 .221 AVG .228 .292 OBP .241 .279 SLG .266 5 XBH 3 0 HR 0 3 RBI 4 13/9 K/BB 10/2 4 SB 1

Rockies Pitching Rankings