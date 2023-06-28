The Los Angeles Dodgers and Max Muncy (.200 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Kyle Freeland and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Wednesday at 8:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Rockies.

Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland

Kyle Freeland TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +210) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -110)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -110) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -154)

Max Muncy At The Plate

Muncy is batting .189 with five doubles, 18 home runs and 40 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 153rd in batting average, 93rd in on-base percentage, and 50th in slugging.

Muncy has picked up a hit in 29 of 61 games this season, with multiple hits nine times.

In 23.0% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 7.1% of his trips to the dish.

Muncy has driven in a run in 26 games this year (42.6%), including eight games with more than one RBI (13.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 50.8% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 14.8%.

Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 33 .214 AVG .167 .361 OBP .286 .459 SLG .474 10 XBH 13 7 HR 11 16 RBI 29 33/22 K/BB 39/18 0 SB 1

Rockies Pitching Rankings