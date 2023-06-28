Max Muncy Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Rockies - June 28
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 8:24 AM HST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers and Max Muncy (.200 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Kyle Freeland and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Wednesday at 8:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Rockies.
Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +210)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -110)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -154)
Discover More About This Game
Max Muncy At The Plate
- Muncy is batting .189 with five doubles, 18 home runs and 40 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 153rd in batting average, 93rd in on-base percentage, and 50th in slugging.
- Muncy has picked up a hit in 29 of 61 games this season, with multiple hits nine times.
- In 23.0% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 7.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Muncy has driven in a run in 26 games this year (42.6%), including eight games with more than one RBI (13.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 50.8% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 14.8%.
Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|33
|.214
|AVG
|.167
|.361
|OBP
|.286
|.459
|SLG
|.474
|10
|XBH
|13
|7
|HR
|11
|16
|RBI
|29
|33/22
|K/BB
|39/18
|0
|SB
|1
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rockies pitching staff ranks last in the league.
- The Rockies have the 29th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.64).
- The Rockies give up the second-most home runs in baseball (118 total, 1.5 per game).
- The Rockies will send Freeland (4-8) to the mound to make his 17th start of the season. He is 4-8 with a 4.54 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 85 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Saturday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the lefty went five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing nine hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 30-year-old's 4.54 ERA ranks 54th, 1.395 WHIP ranks 54th, and 5.6 K/9 ranks 65th.
