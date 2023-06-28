The Los Angeles Dodgers, including James Outman (.314 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Kyle Freeland and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Wednesday at 8:40 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) in his most recent game against the Rockies.

James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland

TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

James Outman At The Plate

Outman is batting .240 with 10 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 23 walks.

Outman has had a hit in 36 of 72 games this year (50.0%), including multiple hits 16 times (22.2%).

He has hit a long ball in 9.7% of his games this season, and 3.5% of his plate appearances.

In 26.4% of his games this season, Outman has tallied at least one RBI. In eight of those games (11.1%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 34.7% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 13.9%.

James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 35 .250 AVG .231 .331 OBP .316 .375 SLG .479 8 XBH 14 2 HR 7 17 RBI 18 47/11 K/BB 44/12 7 SB 1

Rockies Pitching Rankings