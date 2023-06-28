James Outman Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Rockies - June 28
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 8:24 AM HST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers, including James Outman (.314 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Kyle Freeland and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Wednesday at 8:40 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) in his most recent game against the Rockies.
James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
James Outman At The Plate
- Outman is batting .240 with 10 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 23 walks.
- Outman has had a hit in 36 of 72 games this year (50.0%), including multiple hits 16 times (22.2%).
- He has hit a long ball in 9.7% of his games this season, and 3.5% of his plate appearances.
- In 26.4% of his games this season, Outman has tallied at least one RBI. In eight of those games (11.1%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 34.7% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 13.9%.
James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|35
|.250
|AVG
|.231
|.331
|OBP
|.316
|.375
|SLG
|.479
|8
|XBH
|14
|2
|HR
|7
|17
|RBI
|18
|47/11
|K/BB
|44/12
|7
|SB
|1
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rockies pitching staff ranks last in the league.
- The Rockies have a 5.64 team ERA that ranks 29th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to allow 118 total home runs at a clip of 1.5 per game (second-most in baseball).
- Freeland (4-8) takes the mound for the Rockies in his 17th start of the season. He has a 4.54 ERA in 85 1/3 innings pitched, with 53 strikeouts.
- The left-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he threw five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- The 30-year-old ranks 54th in ERA (4.54), 54th in WHIP (1.395), and 65th in K/9 (5.6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
