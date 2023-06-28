The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Freddie Freeman (.220 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Kyle Freeland and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Wednesday at 8:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Rockies.

Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland

Kyle Freeland TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +105)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -200)

Freddie Freeman At The Plate

Freeman leads Los Angeles in slugging percentage (.548) thanks to 42 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks fourth, his on-base percentage ranks eighth, and he is sixth in the league in slugging.

In 76.9% of his games this season (60 of 78), Freeman has picked up at least one hit, and in 30 of those games (38.5%) he recorded at least two.

He has hit a long ball in 16.7% of his games in 2023, and 3.9% of his trips to the dish.

Freeman has an RBI in 30 of 78 games this year, with multiple RBI in 10 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

In 64.1% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 13 games with multiple runs (16.7%).

Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 39 .312 AVG .327 .391 OBP .404 .487 SLG .609 17 XBH 25 5 HR 9 21 RBI 27 31/20 K/BB 29/17 7 SB 3

Rockies Pitching Rankings