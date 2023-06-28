Freddie Freeman Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Rockies - June 28
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 8:24 AM HST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Freddie Freeman (.220 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Kyle Freeland and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Wednesday at 8:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Rockies.
Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -200)
Looking to place a prop bet on Freddie Freeman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Freddie Freeman At The Plate
- Freeman leads Los Angeles in slugging percentage (.548) thanks to 42 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks fourth, his on-base percentage ranks eighth, and he is sixth in the league in slugging.
- In 76.9% of his games this season (60 of 78), Freeman has picked up at least one hit, and in 30 of those games (38.5%) he recorded at least two.
- He has hit a long ball in 16.7% of his games in 2023, and 3.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Freeman has an RBI in 30 of 78 games this year, with multiple RBI in 10 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- In 64.1% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 13 games with multiple runs (16.7%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|39
|.312
|AVG
|.327
|.391
|OBP
|.404
|.487
|SLG
|.609
|17
|XBH
|25
|5
|HR
|9
|21
|RBI
|27
|31/20
|K/BB
|29/17
|7
|SB
|3
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff is last in the league with a collective 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies have a 5.64 team ERA that ranks 29th among all league pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to give up the second-most home runs in baseball (118 total, 1.5 per game).
- The Rockies will send Freeland (4-8) to the mound for his 17th start of the season. He is 4-8 with a 4.54 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 85 1/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's last appearance came on Saturday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he tossed five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- The 30-year-old's 4.54 ERA ranks 54th, 1.395 WHIP ranks 54th, and 5.6 K/9 ranks 65th among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.