Ezequiel Tovar takes a 10-game hitting streak into the Colorado Rockies' (31-50) game versus the Los Angeles Dodgers (44-34), at 8:40 PM ET on Wednesday, at Coors Field.

The Rockies will give the nod to Kyle Freeland (4-8, 4.59), while the Dodgers' starting pitcher for this game has yet to be announced.

Dodgers vs. Rockies Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: TBA - LAD vs Freeland - COL (4-8, 0.00 ERA)

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kyle Freeland

The Rockies will send Freeland (4-8) out to make his 17th start of the season. He is 4-8 with a 4.54 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 85 1/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Saturday, the lefty tossed five innings against the Los Angeles Angels, giving up three earned runs while surrendering nine hits.

In 16 games this season, the 30-year-old has an ERA of 4.54, with 5.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .285 against him.

Freeland has seven quality starts under his belt this season.

Freeland will look to collect his 14th outing of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 5.3 innings per appearance.

In four of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.

Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 30-year-old ranks 54th in ERA (4.54), 54th in WHIP (1.395), and 65th in K/9 (5.6).

