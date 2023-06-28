Dodgers vs. Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers Today - June 28
Ezequiel Tovar takes a 10-game hitting streak into the Colorado Rockies' (31-50) game versus the Los Angeles Dodgers (44-34), at 8:40 PM ET on Wednesday, at Coors Field.
The Rockies will give the nod to Kyle Freeland (4-8, 4.59), while the Dodgers' starting pitcher for this game has yet to be announced.
Dodgers vs. Rockies Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
- Time: 8:40 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet RM
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Probable Pitchers: TBA - LAD vs Freeland - COL (4-8, 0.00 ERA)
Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kyle Freeland
- The Rockies will send Freeland (4-8) out to make his 17th start of the season. He is 4-8 with a 4.54 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 85 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Saturday, the lefty tossed five innings against the Los Angeles Angels, giving up three earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- In 16 games this season, the 30-year-old has an ERA of 4.54, with 5.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .285 against him.
- Freeland has seven quality starts under his belt this season.
- Freeland will look to collect his 14th outing of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 5.3 innings per appearance.
- In four of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 30-year-old ranks 54th in ERA (4.54), 54th in WHIP (1.395), and 65th in K/9 (5.6).
