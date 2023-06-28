Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers (44-34) will take on Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies (31-50) at Coors Field on Wednesday, June 28. First pitch is set for 8:40 PM ET.

The Dodgers have been listed as -210 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Rockies (+170). Los Angeles is favored on the run line (-2.5 with +100 odds). The over/under is 12.5 runs for this game.

Dodgers vs. Rockies Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Probable Pitchers: TBA - LAD vs Kyle Freeland - COL (4-8, 0.00 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Dodgers vs. Rockies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Have the urge to put money on the Dodgers' game versus the Rockies but aren't quite sure where to start? We're here to assist you. Betting the moneyline, run line, and total are a few of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the Dodgers (-210) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Dodgers to defeat the Rockies with those odds, and the Dodgers emerge with the victory, you'd get back $14.76.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Freddie Freeman hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings) and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Dodgers vs. Rockies Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Dodgers have won 38 out of the 65 games, or 58.5%, in which they've been favored.

The Dodgers have a 7-5 record (winning 58.3% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -210 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Los Angeles, based on the moneyline, is 67.7%.

The Dodgers were the moneyline favorite for nine of their last 10 games, and they went 5-4 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Los Angeles and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Rockies have won in 28, or 39.4%, of the 71 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Rockies have a mark of 5-19 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +170 or worse on the moneyline.

The Rockies have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Dodgers vs. Rockies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U J.D. Martínez 1.5 (+115) 2.5 (+110) 0.5 (+220) 0.5 (-143) Mookie Betts 1.5 (+110) 2.5 (+105) 0.5 (+220) 0.5 (-105) Will Smith 1.5 (+110) 2.5 (+120) 0.5 (+280) 0.5 (-120) Freddie Freeman 1.5 (+100) 1.5 (-167) 0.5 (+320) 0.5 (+105) Max Muncy 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (-125) 0.5 (+210) 0.5 (-110)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Dodgers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +600 3rd 1st Win NL West -175 - 1st

Think the Dodgers can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Los Angeles and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.