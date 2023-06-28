How to Watch the Dodgers vs. Rockies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 28
David Peralta and the Los Angeles Dodgers square off against Elias Diaz and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on Wednesday at 8:40 PM ET, in the second game of a three-game series.
Dodgers vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
- Time: 8:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Dodgers average 1.6 home runs per game to rank second in MLB action with 126 total home runs.
- Los Angeles ranks fourth in MLB, slugging .444.
- The Dodgers' .239 batting average ranks 19th in the majors.
- Los Angeles has the No. 5 offense in MLB action, scoring 5.3 runs per game (414 total runs).
- The Dodgers' .325 on-base percentage is 11th in baseball.
- The Dodgers strike out 8.9 times per game to rank 15th in the majors.
- The pitching staff for Los Angeles has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in the majors.
- Los Angeles' 4.46 team ERA ranks 24th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Dodgers combine for the No. 9-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.256).
Dodgers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Dodgers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/21/2023
|Angels
|W 2-0
|Away
|Brusdar Graterol
|-
|6/23/2023
|Astros
|W 3-2
|Home
|Emmet Sheehan
|J.P. France
|6/24/2023
|Astros
|W 8-7
|Home
|Bobby Miller
|Ronel Blanco
|6/25/2023
|Astros
|L 6-5
|Home
|Tony Gonsolin
|Hunter Brown
|6/27/2023
|Rockies
|W 5-0
|Away
|Clayton Kershaw
|Connor Seabold
|6/28/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|-
|Kyle Freeland
|6/29/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|Emmet Sheehan
|Chase Anderson
|6/30/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|Bobby Miller
|Jordan Lyles
|7/1/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|Julio Urías
|Daniel Lynch
|7/2/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|Tony Gonsolin
|Brady Singer
|7/3/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Home
|Clayton Kershaw
|Mitch Keller
