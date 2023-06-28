David Peralta and the Los Angeles Dodgers square off against Elias Diaz and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on Wednesday at 8:40 PM ET, in the second game of a three-game series.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Dodgers vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Dodgers average 1.6 home runs per game to rank second in MLB action with 126 total home runs.

Los Angeles ranks fourth in MLB, slugging .444.

The Dodgers' .239 batting average ranks 19th in the majors.

Los Angeles has the No. 5 offense in MLB action, scoring 5.3 runs per game (414 total runs).

The Dodgers' .325 on-base percentage is 11th in baseball.

The Dodgers strike out 8.9 times per game to rank 15th in the majors.

The pitching staff for Los Angeles has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in the majors.

Los Angeles' 4.46 team ERA ranks 24th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Dodgers combine for the No. 9-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.256).

Dodgers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Dodgers Starter Opponent Starter 6/21/2023 Angels W 2-0 Away Brusdar Graterol - 6/23/2023 Astros W 3-2 Home Emmet Sheehan J.P. France 6/24/2023 Astros W 8-7 Home Bobby Miller Ronel Blanco 6/25/2023 Astros L 6-5 Home Tony Gonsolin Hunter Brown 6/27/2023 Rockies W 5-0 Away Clayton Kershaw Connor Seabold 6/28/2023 Rockies - Away - Kyle Freeland 6/29/2023 Rockies - Away Emmet Sheehan Chase Anderson 6/30/2023 Royals - Away Bobby Miller Jordan Lyles 7/1/2023 Royals - Away Julio Urías Daniel Lynch 7/2/2023 Royals - Away Tony Gonsolin Brady Singer 7/3/2023 Pirates - Home Clayton Kershaw Mitch Keller

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.