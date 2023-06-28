The Colorado Rockies and Ezequiel Tovar hit the field against Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday, in the second game of a three-game series at Coors Field.

The Rockies are +170 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favorite Dodgers (-210). Los Angeles is favored on the run line (-2.5 with +100 odds). The total is 12.5 runs for the matchup (with -110 odds to hit the over and -110 odds on the under).

Dodgers vs. Rockies Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Dodgers -210 +170 12.5 -110 -110 -2.5 +100 -120

Dodgers Recent Betting Performance

The Dodgers have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 5-4 in those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Dodgers and their opponents are 5-4-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

In their last game with a spread, the Dodgers covered the spread.

Dodgers Betting Records & Stats

The Dodgers have been the moneyline favorite 65 total times this season. They've finished 38-27 in those games.

Los Angeles has gone 7-5 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -210 or shorter (58.3% winning percentage).

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Dodgers have an implied win probability of 67.7%.

Los Angeles has played in 78 games with set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 42 times (42-31-5).

The Dodgers have put together a 4-4-0 record against the spread this season.

Dodgers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 24-15 20-19 13-14 30-20 33-22 10-12

