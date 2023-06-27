Yonny Hernandez Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Rockies - June 27
Tuesday, Yonny Hernandez and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Colorado Rockies and Connor Seabold, with the first pitch at 8:40 PM ET.
He is back in action for the first time since April 19, when he went 0-for-1 against the Mets.
Yonny Hernandez Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Connor Seabold
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Yonny Hernandez At The Plate (2022)
- Hernandez hit .083 with two walks.
- Hernandez picked up a hit in two of 10 games last season, but did not have a multi-hit performance.
- He did not homer last year in the 10 games he appeared in.
- Hernandez didn't have an RBI in 10 games played last season.
- In one of his 10 games last season, he scored a run, with multiple runs on that occasion.
Yonny Hernandez Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|1
|GP
|7
|.000
|AVG
|.100
|.000
|OBP
|.182
|.000
|SLG
|.100
|0
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|0
|RBI
|0
|1/0
|K/BB
|3/2
|0
|SB
|2
Rockies Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Rockies had a collective 7.5 K/9 last season, the second-worst in the league.
- The Rockies had the last-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.08).
- The Rockies surrendered 184 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 21st in baseball.
- Seabold (1-3) gets the starting nod for the Rockies in his 10th start of the season. He's put together a 5.88 ERA in 56 2/3 innings pitched, with 43 strikeouts.
- His most recent time out came on Saturday, June 17 against the Atlanta Braves, when the righty tossed three innings, surrendering nine earned runs while allowing nine hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 5.88, with 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 16 games this season. Opponents are batting .285 against him.
