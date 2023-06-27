Tuesday, Yonny Hernandez and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Colorado Rockies and Connor Seabold, with the first pitch at 8:40 PM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since April 19, when he went 0-for-1 against the Mets.

Yonny Hernandez Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Rockies Starter: Connor Seabold
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Yonny Hernandez At The Plate (2022)

  • Hernandez hit .083 with two walks.
  • Hernandez picked up a hit in two of 10 games last season, but did not have a multi-hit performance.
  • He did not homer last year in the 10 games he appeared in.
  • Hernandez didn't have an RBI in 10 games played last season.
  • In one of his 10 games last season, he scored a run, with multiple runs on that occasion.

Yonny Hernandez Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
1 GP 7
.000 AVG .100
.000 OBP .182
.000 SLG .100
0 XBH 0
0 HR 0
0 RBI 0
1/0 K/BB 3/2
0 SB 2

Rockies Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Rockies had a collective 7.5 K/9 last season, the second-worst in the league.
  • The Rockies had the last-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.08).
  • The Rockies surrendered 184 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 21st in baseball.
  • Seabold (1-3) gets the starting nod for the Rockies in his 10th start of the season. He's put together a 5.88 ERA in 56 2/3 innings pitched, with 43 strikeouts.
  • His most recent time out came on Saturday, June 17 against the Atlanta Braves, when the righty tossed three innings, surrendering nine earned runs while allowing nine hits.
  • The 27-year-old has an ERA of 5.88, with 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 16 games this season. Opponents are batting .285 against him.
