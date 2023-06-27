Tuesday, Yonny Hernandez and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Colorado Rockies and Connor Seabold, with the first pitch at 8:40 PM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since April 19, when he went 0-for-1 against the Mets.

Yonny Hernandez Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Yonny Hernandez At The Plate (2022)

Hernandez hit .083 with two walks.

Hernandez picked up a hit in two of 10 games last season, but did not have a multi-hit performance.

He did not homer last year in the 10 games he appeared in.

Hernandez didn't have an RBI in 10 games played last season.

In one of his 10 games last season, he scored a run, with multiple runs on that occasion.

Yonny Hernandez Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 1 GP 7 .000 AVG .100 .000 OBP .182 .000 SLG .100 0 XBH 0 0 HR 0 0 RBI 0 1/0 K/BB 3/2 0 SB 2

