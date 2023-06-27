After going 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in his last game, Will Smith and the Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Colorado Rockies (who will hand the ball to Connor Seabold) at 8:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Astros.

Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Rockies Starter: Connor Seabold
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -105)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -154)

Will Smith At The Plate

  • Smith has 58 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .407.
  • He ranks 19th in batting average, fourth in on base percentage, and 13th in slugging among qualifying batters in MLB.
  • In 67.9% of his games this season (38 of 56), Smith has picked up at least one hit, and in 17 of those games (30.4%) he recorded more than one.
  • In 21.4% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 4.9% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 26 games this year (46.4%), Smith has picked up an RBI, and in 11 of those games (19.6%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in 31 games this season, with multiple runs five times.

Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
28 GP 27
.311 AVG .269
.409 OBP .403
.594 SLG .430
12 XBH 9
9 HR 3
25 RBI 16
20/16 K/BB 14/22
0 SB 1

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rockies pitching staff ranks last in the league.
  • The Rockies have the 29th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.65).
  • Rockies pitchers combine to allow 116 total home runs at a rate of 1.5 per game (second-most in the league).
  • The Rockies will send Seabold (1-3) out to make his 10th start of the season. He is 1-3 with a 5.88 ERA and 43 strikeouts through 56 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Saturday, June 17 against the Atlanta Braves, the righty tossed three innings, giving up nine earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
  • In 16 games this season, the 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.88, with 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .285 against him.
