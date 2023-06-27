After going 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in his last game, Will Smith and the Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Colorado Rockies (who will hand the ball to Connor Seabold) at 8:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Connor Seabold

Connor Seabold TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -105)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -105) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -154)

Will Smith At The Plate

Smith has 58 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .407.

He ranks 19th in batting average, fourth in on base percentage, and 13th in slugging among qualifying batters in MLB.

In 67.9% of his games this season (38 of 56), Smith has picked up at least one hit, and in 17 of those games (30.4%) he recorded more than one.

In 21.4% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 4.9% of his trips to the plate.

In 26 games this year (46.4%), Smith has picked up an RBI, and in 11 of those games (19.6%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 31 games this season, with multiple runs five times.

Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 27 .311 AVG .269 .409 OBP .403 .594 SLG .430 12 XBH 9 9 HR 3 25 RBI 16 20/16 K/BB 14/22 0 SB 1

Rockies Pitching Rankings