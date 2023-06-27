Will Smith Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Rockies - June 27
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 12:23 AM HST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
After going 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in his last game, Will Smith and the Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Colorado Rockies (who will hand the ball to Connor Seabold) at 8:40 PM ET on Tuesday.
In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Astros.
Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Connor Seabold
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -105)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -154)
Will Smith At The Plate
- Smith has 58 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .407.
- He ranks 19th in batting average, fourth in on base percentage, and 13th in slugging among qualifying batters in MLB.
- In 67.9% of his games this season (38 of 56), Smith has picked up at least one hit, and in 17 of those games (30.4%) he recorded more than one.
- In 21.4% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 4.9% of his trips to the plate.
- In 26 games this year (46.4%), Smith has picked up an RBI, and in 11 of those games (19.6%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 31 games this season, with multiple runs five times.
Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|27
|.311
|AVG
|.269
|.409
|OBP
|.403
|.594
|SLG
|.430
|12
|XBH
|9
|9
|HR
|3
|25
|RBI
|16
|20/16
|K/BB
|14/22
|0
|SB
|1
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rockies pitching staff ranks last in the league.
- The Rockies have the 29th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.65).
- Rockies pitchers combine to allow 116 total home runs at a rate of 1.5 per game (second-most in the league).
- The Rockies will send Seabold (1-3) out to make his 10th start of the season. He is 1-3 with a 5.88 ERA and 43 strikeouts through 56 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, June 17 against the Atlanta Braves, the righty tossed three innings, giving up nine earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- In 16 games this season, the 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.88, with 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .285 against him.
