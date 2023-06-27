Mookie Betts, with a slugging percentage of .375 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Colorado Rockies, with Connor Seabold on the mound, June 27 at 8:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Astros.

Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Connor Seabold

Connor Seabold TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +100)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +100) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -238)

Mookie Betts At The Plate

Betts is hitting .258 with 15 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 41 walks.

Among qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 77th, his on-base percentage ranks 35th, and he is 18th in the league in slugging.

Betts has gotten a hit in 54 of 74 games this season (73%), with multiple hits on 15 occasions (20.3%).

He has gone deep in 23% of his games this year, and 5.6% of his trips to the dish.

Betts has driven home a run in 28 games this year (37.8%), including more than one RBI in 17.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..

He has scored in 59.5% of his games this season (44 of 74), with two or more runs 11 times (14.9%).

Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 37 .306 AVG .211 .393 OBP .316 .604 SLG .422 20 XBH 15 11 HR 8 25 RBI 22 33/20 K/BB 28/21 3 SB 3

Rockies Pitching Rankings