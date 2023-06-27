Mookie Betts Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Rockies - June 27
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 12:23 AM HST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Mookie Betts, with a slugging percentage of .375 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Colorado Rockies, with Connor Seabold on the mound, June 27 at 8:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Astros.
Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Connor Seabold
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +100)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -238)
Mookie Betts At The Plate
- Betts is hitting .258 with 15 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 41 walks.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 77th, his on-base percentage ranks 35th, and he is 18th in the league in slugging.
- Betts has gotten a hit in 54 of 74 games this season (73%), with multiple hits on 15 occasions (20.3%).
- He has gone deep in 23% of his games this year, and 5.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Betts has driven home a run in 28 games this year (37.8%), including more than one RBI in 17.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..
- He has scored in 59.5% of his games this season (44 of 74), with two or more runs 11 times (14.9%).
Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|37
|.306
|AVG
|.211
|.393
|OBP
|.316
|.604
|SLG
|.422
|20
|XBH
|15
|11
|HR
|8
|25
|RBI
|22
|33/20
|K/BB
|28/21
|3
|SB
|3
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff is last in the league with a collective 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies' 5.65 team ERA ranks 29th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rockies allow the second-most home runs in baseball (116 total, 1.5 per game).
- Seabold (1-3) gets the starting nod for the Rockies in his 10th start of the season. He's put together a 5.88 ERA in 56 2/3 innings pitched, with 43 strikeouts.
- The righty last appeared on Saturday, June 17 against the Atlanta Braves, when he tossed three innings, allowing nine earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- In 16 games this season, the 27-year-old has a 5.88 ERA and 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .285 to opposing batters.
