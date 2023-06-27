Mookie Betts, with a slugging percentage of .375 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Colorado Rockies, with Connor Seabold on the mound, June 27 at 8:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Astros.

Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rockies Starter: Connor Seabold
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +125)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +100)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -238)

Looking to place a prop bet on Mookie Betts? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Mookie Betts At The Plate

  • Betts is hitting .258 with 15 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 41 walks.
  • Among qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 77th, his on-base percentage ranks 35th, and he is 18th in the league in slugging.
  • Betts has gotten a hit in 54 of 74 games this season (73%), with multiple hits on 15 occasions (20.3%).
  • He has gone deep in 23% of his games this year, and 5.6% of his trips to the dish.
  • Betts has driven home a run in 28 games this year (37.8%), including more than one RBI in 17.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..
  • He has scored in 59.5% of his games this season (44 of 74), with two or more runs 11 times (14.9%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
37 GP 37
.306 AVG .211
.393 OBP .316
.604 SLG .422
20 XBH 15
11 HR 8
25 RBI 22
33/20 K/BB 28/21
3 SB 3

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The Rockies pitching staff is last in the league with a collective 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rockies' 5.65 team ERA ranks 29th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Rockies allow the second-most home runs in baseball (116 total, 1.5 per game).
  • Seabold (1-3) gets the starting nod for the Rockies in his 10th start of the season. He's put together a 5.88 ERA in 56 2/3 innings pitched, with 43 strikeouts.
  • The righty last appeared on Saturday, June 17 against the Atlanta Braves, when he tossed three innings, allowing nine earned runs while giving up nine hits.
  • In 16 games this season, the 27-year-old has a 5.88 ERA and 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .285 to opposing batters.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.