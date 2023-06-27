Miguel Vargas -- .032 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Colorado Rockies, with Connor Seabold on the hill, on June 27 at 8:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Astros.

Miguel Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

Stadium: Coors Field

Rockies Starter: Connor Seabold

TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Miguel Vargas At The Plate

Vargas is batting .201 with 14 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 33 walks.

Vargas has had a hit in 36 of 72 games this season (50.0%), including multiple hits nine times (12.5%).

He has hit a long ball in 9.7% of his games in 2023 (seven of 72), and 2.6% of his trips to the plate.

In 27.8% of his games this year, Vargas has picked up at least one RBI. In nine of those games (12.5%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 29 of 72 games this year, and more than once 3 times.

Miguel Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 36 .204 AVG .198 .321 OBP .283 .345 SLG .405 11 XBH 13 2 HR 5 15 RBI 15 25/19 K/BB 29/14 1 SB 2

