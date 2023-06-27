Miguel Vargas -- .032 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Colorado Rockies, with Connor Seabold on the hill, on June 27 at 8:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Astros.

Miguel Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Rockies Starter: Connor Seabold
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Miguel Vargas At The Plate

  • Vargas is batting .201 with 14 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 33 walks.
  • Vargas has had a hit in 36 of 72 games this season (50.0%), including multiple hits nine times (12.5%).
  • He has hit a long ball in 9.7% of his games in 2023 (seven of 72), and 2.6% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 27.8% of his games this year, Vargas has picked up at least one RBI. In nine of those games (12.5%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 29 of 72 games this year, and more than once 3 times.

Miguel Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
35 GP 36
.204 AVG .198
.321 OBP .283
.345 SLG .405
11 XBH 13
2 HR 5
15 RBI 15
25/19 K/BB 29/14
1 SB 2

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The Rockies pitching staff is last in MLB with a collective 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rockies have a 5.65 team ERA that ranks 29th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Rockies pitchers combine to surrender the second-most home runs in baseball (116 total, 1.5 per game).
  • The Rockies will send Seabold (1-3) to the mound for his 10th start of the season. He is 1-3 with a 5.88 ERA and 43 strikeouts through 56 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last appeared on Saturday, June 17 against the Atlanta Braves, when he tossed three innings, allowing nine earned runs while giving up nine hits.
  • In 16 games this season, the 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.88, with 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .285 against him.
