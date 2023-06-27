Miguel Vargas Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Rockies - June 27
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 12:23 AM HST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Miguel Vargas -- .032 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Colorado Rockies, with Connor Seabold on the hill, on June 27 at 8:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Astros.
Miguel Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Connor Seabold
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Miguel Vargas At The Plate
- Vargas is batting .201 with 14 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 33 walks.
- Vargas has had a hit in 36 of 72 games this season (50.0%), including multiple hits nine times (12.5%).
- He has hit a long ball in 9.7% of his games in 2023 (seven of 72), and 2.6% of his trips to the plate.
- In 27.8% of his games this year, Vargas has picked up at least one RBI. In nine of those games (12.5%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 29 of 72 games this year, and more than once 3 times.
Miguel Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|36
|.204
|AVG
|.198
|.321
|OBP
|.283
|.345
|SLG
|.405
|11
|XBH
|13
|2
|HR
|5
|15
|RBI
|15
|25/19
|K/BB
|29/14
|1
|SB
|2
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff is last in MLB with a collective 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies have a 5.65 team ERA that ranks 29th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to surrender the second-most home runs in baseball (116 total, 1.5 per game).
- The Rockies will send Seabold (1-3) to the mound for his 10th start of the season. He is 1-3 with a 5.88 ERA and 43 strikeouts through 56 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Saturday, June 17 against the Atlanta Braves, when he tossed three innings, allowing nine earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- In 16 games this season, the 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.88, with 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .285 against him.
