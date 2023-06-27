Miguel Rojas Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Rockies - June 27
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 12:24 AM HST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Miguel Rojas -- with a slugging percentage of .393 in his past 10 games, including two extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Colorado Rockies, with Connor Seabold on the hill, on June 27 at 8:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Astros.
Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Connor Seabold
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Miguel Rojas At The Plate
- Rojas has seven doubles and 11 walks while hitting .222.
- Rojas has recorded a hit in 25 of 52 games this year (48.1%), including 11 multi-hit games (21.2%).
- In 52 games played this season, he has not gone deep.
- Rojas has driven in a run in six games this year (11.5%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- He has scored in 26.9% of his games this year (14 of 52), with two or more runs three times (5.8%).
Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|23
|.221
|AVG
|.224
|.292
|OBP
|.241
|.279
|SLG
|.250
|5
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|3
|13/9
|K/BB
|10/2
|4
|SB
|1
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.5 K/9, the worst in the league.
- The Rockies' 5.65 team ERA ranks 29th among all league pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to allow the second-most home runs in baseball (116 total, 1.5 per game).
- Seabold (1-3) gets the starting nod for the Rockies in his 10th start of the season. He has a 5.88 ERA in 56 2/3 innings pitched, with 43 strikeouts.
- The righty's most recent time out was on Saturday, June 17 against the Atlanta Braves, when he threw three innings, surrendering nine earned runs while allowing nine hits.
- The 27-year-old has put up a 5.88 ERA and 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings across 16 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .285 to opposing hitters.
