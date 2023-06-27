Miguel Rojas -- with a slugging percentage of .393 in his past 10 games, including two extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Colorado Rockies, with Connor Seabold on the hill, on June 27 at 8:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Astros.

Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Connor Seabold

Connor Seabold TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Miguel Rojas At The Plate

Rojas has seven doubles and 11 walks while hitting .222.

Rojas has recorded a hit in 25 of 52 games this year (48.1%), including 11 multi-hit games (21.2%).

In 52 games played this season, he has not gone deep.

Rojas has driven in a run in six games this year (11.5%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

He has scored in 26.9% of his games this year (14 of 52), with two or more runs three times (5.8%).

Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 23 .221 AVG .224 .292 OBP .241 .279 SLG .250 5 XBH 2 0 HR 0 3 RBI 3 13/9 K/BB 10/2 4 SB 1

Rockies Pitching Rankings