Miguel Rojas -- with a slugging percentage of .393 in his past 10 games, including two extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Colorado Rockies, with Connor Seabold on the hill, on June 27 at 8:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Astros.

Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Rockies Starter: Connor Seabold
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Miguel Rojas At The Plate

  • Rojas has seven doubles and 11 walks while hitting .222.
  • Rojas has recorded a hit in 25 of 52 games this year (48.1%), including 11 multi-hit games (21.2%).
  • In 52 games played this season, he has not gone deep.
  • Rojas has driven in a run in six games this year (11.5%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
  • He has scored in 26.9% of his games this year (14 of 52), with two or more runs three times (5.8%).

Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
27 GP 23
.221 AVG .224
.292 OBP .241
.279 SLG .250
5 XBH 2
0 HR 0
3 RBI 3
13/9 K/BB 10/2
4 SB 1

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.5 K/9, the worst in the league.
  • The Rockies' 5.65 team ERA ranks 29th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Rockies pitchers combine to allow the second-most home runs in baseball (116 total, 1.5 per game).
  • Seabold (1-3) gets the starting nod for the Rockies in his 10th start of the season. He has a 5.88 ERA in 56 2/3 innings pitched, with 43 strikeouts.
  • The righty's most recent time out was on Saturday, June 17 against the Atlanta Braves, when he threw three innings, surrendering nine earned runs while allowing nine hits.
  • The 27-year-old has put up a 5.88 ERA and 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings across 16 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .285 to opposing hitters.
