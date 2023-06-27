James Outman -- with a slugging percentage of .303 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Colorado Rockies, with Connor Seabold on the mound, on June 27 at 8:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Astros.

James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Connor Seabold

Connor Seabold TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

James Outman At The Plate

Outman is hitting .236 with 10 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 23 walks.

Outman has had a hit in 35 of 71 games this season (49.3%), including multiple hits 15 times (21.1%).

He has hit a home run in 9.9% of his games in 2023, and 3.5% of his trips to the dish.

In 25.4% of his games this year, Outman has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 35.2% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 10 games with multiple runs (14.1%).

James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 34 .250 AVG .221 .331 OBP .310 .375 SLG .478 8 XBH 14 2 HR 7 17 RBI 17 47/11 K/BB 44/12 7 SB 1

