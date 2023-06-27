James Outman -- with a slugging percentage of .303 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Colorado Rockies, with Connor Seabold on the mound, on June 27 at 8:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Astros.

James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  Stadium: Coors Field
  • Rockies Starter: Connor Seabold
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

James Outman At The Plate

  • Outman is hitting .236 with 10 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 23 walks.
  • Outman has had a hit in 35 of 71 games this season (49.3%), including multiple hits 15 times (21.1%).
  • He has hit a home run in 9.9% of his games in 2023, and 3.5% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 25.4% of his games this year, Outman has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
  • In 35.2% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 10 games with multiple runs (14.1%).

James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
37 GP 34
.250 AVG .221
.331 OBP .310
.375 SLG .478
8 XBH 14
2 HR 7
17 RBI 17
47/11 K/BB 44/12
7 SB 1

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rockies pitching staff ranks last in the league.
  • The Rockies have a 5.65 team ERA that ranks 29th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Rockies surrender the second-most home runs in baseball (116 total, 1.5 per game).
  • Seabold gets the start for the Rockies, his 10th of the season. He is 1-3 with a 5.88 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 56 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's last time out came on Saturday, June 17 against the Atlanta Braves, when he went three innings, surrendering nine earned runs while allowing nine hits.
  • The 27-year-old has a 5.88 ERA and 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 16 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .285 to his opponents.
