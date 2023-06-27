James Outman Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Rockies - June 27
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 12:23 AM HST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
James Outman -- with a slugging percentage of .303 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Colorado Rockies, with Connor Seabold on the mound, on June 27 at 8:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Astros.
James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Connor Seabold
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)
James Outman At The Plate
- Outman is hitting .236 with 10 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 23 walks.
- Outman has had a hit in 35 of 71 games this season (49.3%), including multiple hits 15 times (21.1%).
- He has hit a home run in 9.9% of his games in 2023, and 3.5% of his trips to the dish.
- In 25.4% of his games this year, Outman has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 35.2% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 10 games with multiple runs (14.1%).
James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|34
|.250
|AVG
|.221
|.331
|OBP
|.310
|.375
|SLG
|.478
|8
|XBH
|14
|2
|HR
|7
|17
|RBI
|17
|47/11
|K/BB
|44/12
|7
|SB
|1
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rockies pitching staff ranks last in the league.
- The Rockies have a 5.65 team ERA that ranks 29th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rockies surrender the second-most home runs in baseball (116 total, 1.5 per game).
- Seabold gets the start for the Rockies, his 10th of the season. He is 1-3 with a 5.88 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 56 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last time out came on Saturday, June 17 against the Atlanta Braves, when he went three innings, surrendering nine earned runs while allowing nine hits.
- The 27-year-old has a 5.88 ERA and 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 16 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .285 to his opponents.
