The Los Angeles Dodgers and Freddie Freeman (.350 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Connor Seabold and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Tuesday at 8:40 PM ET.

In his previous game, he racked up two extra-base hits (2-for-5 with two doubles and an RBI) against the Astros.

Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Connor Seabold

Connor Seabold TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +110)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +275) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -105)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -105) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -222)

Freddie Freeman At The Plate

Freeman leads Los Angeles with a slugging percentage of .552, fueled by 42 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks third in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage, and seventh in slugging.

Freeman has gotten at least one hit in 76.6% of his games this year (59 of 77), with at least two hits 30 times (39%).

Looking at the 77 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 13 of them (16.9%), and in 4% of his trips to the dish.

Freeman has picked up an RBI in 30 games this season (39%), with two or more RBI in 10 of those contests (13%).

He has scored in 49 games this year (63.6%), including multiple runs in 13 games.

Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 38 .312 AVG .329 .391 OBP .408 .487 SLG .618 17 XBH 25 5 HR 9 21 RBI 27 31/20 K/BB 29/17 7 SB 3

