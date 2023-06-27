Freddie Freeman Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Rockies - June 27
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 12:24 AM HST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers and Freddie Freeman (.350 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Connor Seabold and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Tuesday at 8:40 PM ET.
In his previous game, he racked up two extra-base hits (2-for-5 with two doubles and an RBI) against the Astros.
Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Connor Seabold
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +275)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -105)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -222)
Freddie Freeman At The Plate
- Freeman leads Los Angeles with a slugging percentage of .552, fueled by 42 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks third in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage, and seventh in slugging.
- Freeman has gotten at least one hit in 76.6% of his games this year (59 of 77), with at least two hits 30 times (39%).
- Looking at the 77 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 13 of them (16.9%), and in 4% of his trips to the dish.
- Freeman has picked up an RBI in 30 games this season (39%), with two or more RBI in 10 of those contests (13%).
- He has scored in 49 games this year (63.6%), including multiple runs in 13 games.
Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|38
|.312
|AVG
|.329
|.391
|OBP
|.408
|.487
|SLG
|.618
|17
|XBH
|25
|5
|HR
|9
|21
|RBI
|27
|31/20
|K/BB
|29/17
|7
|SB
|3
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rockies pitching staff ranks last in MLB.
- The Rockies have a 5.65 team ERA that ranks 29th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to surrender 116 total home runs at a rate of 1.5 per game (second-most in baseball).
- Seabold (1-3 with a 5.88 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 56 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rockies, his 10th of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, June 17 against the Atlanta Braves, when he tossed three innings, allowing nine earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- In 16 games this season, the 27-year-old has a 5.88 ERA and 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .285 to his opponents.
