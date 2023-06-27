The Los Angeles Dodgers (43-34) are looking for another strong showing from a slugger on a roll against the Colorado Rockies (31-49) on Tuesday at 8:40 PM ET, at Coors Field. Will Smith is currently on a two-game homer streak.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Dodgers will send Clayton Kershaw (9-4) to the mound, while Connor Seabold (1-3) will answer the bell for the Rockies.

Dodgers vs. Rockies Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Probable Pitchers: Kershaw - LAD (9-4, 2.72 ERA) vs Seabold - COL (1-3, 5.88 ERA)

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Clayton Kershaw

Kershaw (9-4) will take to the mound for the Dodgers and make his 16th start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he allowed five hits in seven scoreless innings against the Los Angeles Angels.

The 35-year-old has an ERA of 2.72, a 4.48 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.097 in 15 games this season.

He's going for his fifth straight quality start.

Kershaw has five starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has four appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 15 chances this season.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Connor Seabold

Seabold (1-3 with a 5.88 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 56 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rockies, his 10th of the season.

The right-hander's most recent time out came on Saturday, June 17 against the Atlanta Braves, when he threw three innings, surrendering nine earned runs while allowing nine hits.

During 16 games this season, the 27-year-old has amassed a 5.88 ERA and 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .285 to his opponents.

Seabold has registered two quality starts this season.

Seabold is trying to pick up his sixth start of five or more innings this season in this game.

In three of his appearances this season he has not surrender an earned run.

Connor Seabold vs. Dodgers

The opposing Dodgers offense has the fourth-ranked slugging percentage (.443) and ranks second in home runs hit (124) in all of MLB. They have a collective .239 batting average, and are 21st in the league with 619 total hits and fourth in MLB action scoring 409 runs.

In three innings over one appearance against the Dodgers this season, Seabold has a 12 ERA and a 1.667 WHIP while his opponents are batting .357.

