Oddsmakers have listed player props for Freddie Freeman, Ryan McMahon and others when the Los Angeles Dodgers visit the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on Tuesday at 8:40 PM ET.

Dodgers vs. Rockies Game Info

When: Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers

Clayton Kershaw Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Kershaw Stats

Clayton Kershaw (9-4) will take the mound for the Dodgers, his 16th start of the season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fifth consecutive quality start.

Kershaw has five starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has made 15 appearances and finished four of them without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign, the 35-year-old ranks seventh in ERA (2.72), 17th in WHIP (1.097), and 10th in K/9 (10.4).

Kershaw Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Angels Jun. 20 7.0 5 0 0 5 2 vs. White Sox Jun. 14 6.0 6 2 2 5 2 at Reds Jun. 8 7.0 5 0 0 9 2 vs. Yankees Jun. 2 7.0 4 2 2 9 1 at Rays May. 27 5.0 6 4 4 6 2

Freddie Freeman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +105) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +295)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +295) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Freeman Stats

Freeman has 98 hits with 27 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs, 37 walks and 48 RBI. He's also stolen 10 bases.

He has a slash line of .320/.399/.552 so far this season.

Freeman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Astros Jun. 25 2-for-5 1 0 1 4 0 vs. Astros Jun. 24 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros Jun. 23 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Angels Jun. 21 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Angels Jun. 20 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 1

Mookie Betts Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +275)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +275) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Betts Stats

Mookie Betts has 15 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs, 41 walks and 47 RBI (75 total hits). He has stolen six bases.

He's slashing .258/.354/.512 so far this year.

Betts Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Astros Jun. 25 1-for-3 2 1 2 4 1 vs. Astros Jun. 24 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros Jun. 23 1-for-3 1 1 2 4 0 at Angels Jun. 21 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Angels Jun. 20 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies

Ryan McMahon Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

McMahon Stats

McMahon has 20 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs, 35 walks and 41 RBI (74 total hits). He has swiped four bases.

He has a .263/.346/.484 slash line so far this year.

McMahon Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Angels Jun. 25 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Angels Jun. 24 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Angels Jun. 23 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 at Reds Jun. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Reds Jun. 20 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Elias Díaz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Diaz Stats

Elias Diaz has 15 doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 21 walks and 41 RBI (70 total hits). He has stolen one base.

He has a .289/.345/.471 slash line on the season.

Diaz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Angels Jun. 25 0-for-2 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Angels Jun. 24 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Angels Jun. 23 3-for-5 1 1 4 7 0 at Reds Jun. 20 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 at Reds Jun. 19 2-for-5 2 1 2 5 0

