The Los Angeles Dodgers (43-34) and the Colorado Rockies (31-49) will go head to head in the series opener on Tuesday, June 27 at Coors Field, with Clayton Kershaw pitching for the Dodgers and Connor Seabold taking the mound for the Rockies. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:40 PM ET.

The Dodgers are -275 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Rockies (+230). Los Angeles is the run-line favorite (-2.5). An 11.5-run total is listed in the contest.

Dodgers vs. Rockies Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Probable Pitchers: Kershaw - LAD (9-4, 2.72 ERA) vs Seabold - COL (1-3, 5.88 ERA)

Dodgers vs. Rockies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Dodgers vs. Rockies Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Dodgers have won 37 out of the 64 games, or 57.8%, in which they've been favored.

The Dodgers have won all three games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -275 or shorter.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 73.3% chance of a victory for Los Angeles.

The Dodgers went 4-5 across the nine games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Los Angeles and its opponents combined to go over the total six times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Rockies have been victorious in 28, or 40%, of the 70 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Rockies have won all of their three games in which they were named as at least a +230 moneyline underdog.

The Rockies have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Colorado and its opponents are 5-5-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Dodgers vs. Rockies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Mookie Betts 1.5 (+120) 2.5 (+120) 0.5 (+260) 0.5 (-105) Freddie Freeman 1.5 (+110) 2.5 (+115) 0.5 (+275) 0.5 (-105) Will Smith 1.5 (+135) 1.5 (-143) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (-110) Miguel Rojas 1.5 (+155) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+150) Miguel Vargas - 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+145)

Dodgers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +600 3rd 1st Win NL West -175 - 1st

