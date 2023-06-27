Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers will try to get to Connor Seabold when he starts for the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday at 8:40 PM ET, in the first game of a three-game series at Coors Field.

Dodgers vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Dodgers average 1.6 home runs per game to rank second in MLB play with 124 total home runs.

Los Angeles' .443 slugging percentage ranks fourth-best in MLB.

The Dodgers have the 19th-ranked batting average in the league (.239).

Los Angeles has the No. 4 offense in MLB play, scoring 5.3 runs per game (409 total runs).

The Dodgers' .325 on-base percentage is 11th in MLB.

The Dodgers strike out 8.9 times per game, the No. 17 average in baseball.

Los Angeles' pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.

Los Angeles has the 24th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.52).

Dodgers pitchers combine for the No. 10 WHIP in the majors (1.262).

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher

Clayton Kershaw will aim to claim his 10th win when he makes the start for the Dodgers, his 16th of the season. He is 9-4 with a 2.72 ERA and 103 strikeouts through 89 1/3 innings pitched.

The left-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he went seven scoreless innings while giving up five hits.

Kershaw is looking for his fifth straight quality start.

Kershaw is aiming for his sixth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.9 innings per appearance on the hill.

In four of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.

Dodgers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Dodgers Starter Opponent Starter 6/20/2023 Angels W 2-0 Away Clayton Kershaw Reid Detmers 6/21/2023 Angels W 2-0 Away Brusdar Graterol - 6/23/2023 Astros W 3-2 Home Emmet Sheehan J.P. France 6/24/2023 Astros W 8-7 Home Bobby Miller Ronel Blanco 6/25/2023 Astros L 6-5 Home Tony Gonsolin Hunter Brown 6/27/2023 Rockies - Away Clayton Kershaw Connor Seabold 6/28/2023 Rockies - Away - Kyle Freeland 6/29/2023 Rockies - Away Emmet Sheehan Chase Anderson 6/30/2023 Royals - Away Bobby Miller Jordan Lyles 7/1/2023 Royals - Away Tony Gonsolin Daniel Lynch 7/2/2023 Royals - Away Clayton Kershaw Brady Singer

