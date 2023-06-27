David Peralta and the Los Angeles Dodgers will take on Elias Diaz and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field in the first of a three-game series, on Tuesday at 8:40 PM ET.

The Dodgers have been listed as -275 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Rockies (+230). Los Angeles is favored on the run line (-2.5 with -135 odds). The over/under is 11.5 runs for this game.

Dodgers vs. Rockies Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Dodgers -275 +230 11.5 -115 -105 -2.5 -135 +110

Dodgers Recent Betting Performance

The Dodgers have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Dodgers and their opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

The Dodgers have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

Dodgers Betting Records & Stats

The Dodgers are 37-27 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 57.8% of those games).

Los Angeles has played three times as moneyline favorites with odds of -275 or shorter, and won in each game.

The implied moneyline probablility for this matchup gives the Dodgers a 73.3% chance to win.

Los Angeles has played in 77 games with over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 42 times (42-30-5).

The Dodgers are 3-4-0 against the spread this season.

Dodgers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 24-15 19-19 13-14 29-20 32-22 10-12

