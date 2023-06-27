Tuesday's game between the Los Angeles Dodgers (43-34) and the Colorado Rockies (31-49) at Coors Field has a projected final score of 6-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Dodgers securing the victory. First pitch is at 8:40 PM on June 27.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Dodgers will send Clayton Kershaw (9-4) to the mound, while Connor Seabold (1-3) will answer the bell for the Rockies.

Dodgers vs. Rockies Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET

Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

Dodgers vs. Rockies Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Dodgers 6, Rockies 4.

Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Rockies

Total Prediction: Under 11.5 runs

Dodgers Performance Insights

The Dodgers have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 4-5 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Los Angeles and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Dodgers' last 10 games.

The Dodgers have been favorites in 64 games this season and won 37 (57.8%) of those contests.

Los Angeles has been at least -275 moneyline favorites three times this season and won each of those games.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 73.3% chance of a victory for the Dodgers.

Los Angeles has scored the fourth-most runs in the majors this season with 409.

The Dodgers have a 4.52 team ERA that ranks 24th among all league pitching staffs.

Dodgers Schedule