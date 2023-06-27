On Tuesday, David Peralta (.452 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Connor Seabold. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Astros.

David Peralta Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Connor Seabold

Connor Seabold TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +100)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +100) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Looking to place a prop bet on David Peralta? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

David Peralta At The Plate

Peralta is batting .266 with seven doubles, a triple, five home runs and 11 walks.

In 35 of 61 games this year (57.4%) Peralta has picked up a hit, and in 10 of those games he had more than one (16.4%).

He has homered in 8.2% of his games in 2023 (five of 61), and 2.6% of his trips to the plate.

Peralta has driven in a run in 18 games this season (29.5%), including eight games with more than one RBI (13.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least one run 16 times this year (26.2%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

David Peralta Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 32 .306 AVG .228 .341 OBP .273 .482 SLG .326 7 XBH 6 4 HR 1 18 RBI 10 13/5 K/BB 18/6 1 SB 0

Rockies Pitching Rankings