David Peralta Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Rockies - June 27
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 12:23 AM HST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
On Tuesday, David Peralta (.452 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Connor Seabold. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Astros.
David Peralta Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Connor Seabold
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +100)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
Looking to place a prop bet on David Peralta? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
David Peralta At The Plate
- Peralta is batting .266 with seven doubles, a triple, five home runs and 11 walks.
- In 35 of 61 games this year (57.4%) Peralta has picked up a hit, and in 10 of those games he had more than one (16.4%).
- He has homered in 8.2% of his games in 2023 (five of 61), and 2.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Peralta has driven in a run in 18 games this season (29.5%), including eight games with more than one RBI (13.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least one run 16 times this year (26.2%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
David Peralta Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|32
|.306
|AVG
|.228
|.341
|OBP
|.273
|.482
|SLG
|.326
|7
|XBH
|6
|4
|HR
|1
|18
|RBI
|10
|13/5
|K/BB
|18/6
|1
|SB
|0
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rockies pitching staff ranks last in MLB.
- The Rockies have the 29th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.65).
- The Rockies allow the second-most home runs in baseball (116 total, 1.5 per game).
- Seabold (1-3 with a 5.88 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 56 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rockies, his 10th of the season.
- In his last time out on Saturday, June 17 against the Atlanta Braves, the right-hander threw three innings, giving up nine earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- In 16 games this season, the 27-year-old has an ERA of 5.88, with 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .285 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.