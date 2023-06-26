At +2800, the Los Angeles Chargers are No. 12 in the league in terms of Super Bowl-winning odds as of December 31.

Chargers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC West: +300

+300 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +2800

Los Angeles Betting Insights

Los Angeles compiled an 11-4-0 ATS record last year.

Last season, seven Chargers games hit the over.

Los Angeles averaged 359.3 yards per game offensively last season (ninth in NFL), and it allowed 346.1 yards per game (20th) on the defensive side of the ball.

The Chargers picked up five wins at home last year and five on the road.

When underdogs, Los Angeles picked up just one victory (1-5) versus its 7-2 record when favored.

In the AFC West the Chargers won just two games (2-4), and in the conference overall they went 7-5.

Chargers Impact Players

Justin Herbert passed for 4,739 yards (278.8 per game), completing 68.2% of his passes, with 25 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 17 games last year.

In 17 games, Austin Ekeler rushed for 915 yards (53.8 per game) and 13 TDs.

In addition, Ekeler had 107 catches for 722 yards and five touchdowns.

In the passing game a season ago, Mike Williams scored four TDs, catching 63 balls for 895 yards (68.8 per game).

Keenan Allen had 66 catches for 752 yards (75.2 per game) and four touchdowns in 10 games.

As a key defensive contributor, Eric Kendricks totaled 137 tackles, 8.0 TFL, and one sack in 17 games with the Vikings last year.

2023-24 Chargers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Dolphins - +2000 2 September 17 @ Titans - +12500 3 September 24 @ Vikings - +6600 4 October 1 Raiders - +8000 6 October 16 Cowboys - +1600 7 October 22 @ Chiefs - +650 8 October 29 Bears - +6600 9 November 6 @ Jets - +1800 10 November 12 Lions - +2000 11 November 19 @ Packers - +6600 12 November 26 Ravens - +1800 13 December 3 @ Patriots - +6600 14 December 10 Broncos - +5000 15 December 14 @ Raiders - +8000 16 December 23 Bills - +800 17 December 31 @ Broncos - +5000 18 January 7 Chiefs - +650

