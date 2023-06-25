Will Smith Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Astros - June 25
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 4:27 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Will Smith (.488 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 81 points above season-long percentage) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Hunter Brown. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Astros.
Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Astros Starter: Hunter Brown
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Will Smith At The Plate
- Smith leads Los Angeles in OBP (.407) this season, fueled by 57 hits.
- He ranks 18th in batting average, fifth in on base percentage, and 18th in slugging among the qualified hitters in baseball.
- Smith has gotten at least one hit in 67.3% of his games this year (37 of 55), with more than one hit 17 times (30.9%).
- He has homered in 20.0% of his games in 2023 (11 of 55), and 4.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Smith has picked up an RBI in 25 games this season (45.5%), with two or more RBI in 10 of those contests (18.2%).
- He has scored at least once 30 times this year (54.5%), including five games with multiple runs (9.1%).
Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|27
|.314
|AVG
|.269
|.410
|OBP
|.403
|.578
|SLG
|.430
|11
|XBH
|9
|8
|HR
|3
|23
|RBI
|16
|19/15
|K/BB
|14/22
|0
|SB
|1
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The Astros pitching staff ranks sixth in the league with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros' 3.56 team ERA ranks first among all league pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to allow 82 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 12th in baseball).
- The Astros are sending Brown (6-4) to the mound to make his 15th start of the season. He is 6-4 with a 3.89 ERA and 90 strikeouts through 81 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the New York Mets, when he went 5 2/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- This season, the 24-year-old ranks 36th in ERA (3.89), 37th in WHIP (1.222), and 16th in K/9 (10) among qualifying pitchers.
