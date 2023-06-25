On Sunday, Will Smith (.488 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 81 points above season-long percentage) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Hunter Brown. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Astros.

Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023

Sunday, June 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Dodger Stadium

Hunter Brown

Hunter Brown TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Will Smith At The Plate

Smith leads Los Angeles in OBP (.407) this season, fueled by 57 hits.

He ranks 18th in batting average, fifth in on base percentage, and 18th in slugging among the qualified hitters in baseball.

Smith has gotten at least one hit in 67.3% of his games this year (37 of 55), with more than one hit 17 times (30.9%).

He has homered in 20.0% of his games in 2023 (11 of 55), and 4.6% of his trips to the plate.

Smith has picked up an RBI in 25 games this season (45.5%), with two or more RBI in 10 of those contests (18.2%).

He has scored at least once 30 times this year (54.5%), including five games with multiple runs (9.1%).

Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 27 .314 AVG .269 .410 OBP .403 .578 SLG .430 11 XBH 9 8 HR 3 23 RBI 16 19/15 K/BB 14/22 0 SB 1

Astros Pitching Rankings