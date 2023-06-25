At +5000 as of December 31, the Los Angeles Rams aren't among the favorites to win the Super Bowl this season.

Rams Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC West: +900

+900 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +5000

Los Angeles Betting Insights

Los Angeles won six games against the spread last season, failing to cover or pushing 11 times.

Rams games went over the point total six out of 17 times last season.

While Los Angeles ranked 19th in total defense with 341.1 yards allowed per game last season, it was a little worse on offense, ranking worst (280.5 yards per game).

The Rams were 4-5 at home last year, but they won just one game away from home.

Los Angeles posted three wins as the favorite in six games last season, and won twice (in 11 opportunities) as an underdog.

The Rams won only once in the NFC West (1-5), and they went 3-9 in the NFC as a whole.

Rams Impact Players

On the ground, Cam Akers had seven touchdowns and 786 yards (52.4 per game) last year.

In the passing game, Cooper Kupp scored six TDs, catching 75 balls for 812 yards (90.2 per game).

Matthew Stafford threw for 2,087 yards (231.9 per game), completing 68.0% of his passes, with 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions in nine games a season ago.

Tyler Higbee had 72 receptions for 620 yards (36.5 per game) and three touchdowns in 17 games.

Ernest Jones had one interception to go with 113 tackles, 4.0 TFL, and two passes defended last year.

2023-24 Rams NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Seahawks - +3000 2 September 17 49ers - +900 3 September 25 @ Bengals - +900 4 October 1 @ Colts - +10000 5 October 8 Eagles - +700 6 October 15 Cardinals - +20000 7 October 22 Steelers - +6600 8 October 29 @ Cowboys - +1600 9 November 5 @ Packers - +6600 11 November 19 Seahawks - +3000 12 November 26 @ Cardinals - +20000 13 December 3 Browns - +3500 14 December 10 @ Ravens - +1800 15 December 17 Commanders - +8000 16 December 21 Saints - +3000 17 December 31 @ Giants - +6600 18 January 7 @ 49ers - +900

