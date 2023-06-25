On Sunday, Mookie Betts (.267 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 86 points below season-long percentage) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Hunter Brown. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Astros.

Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023

Sunday, June 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Hunter Brown

Hunter Brown TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Mookie Betts At The Plate

Betts is hitting .257 with 15 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 41 walks.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 82nd in batting average, 38th in on-base percentage, and 24th in slugging.

In 53 of 73 games this season (72.6%) Betts has had a hit, and in 15 of those games he had more than one (20.5%).

He has homered in 16 games this year (21.9%), leaving the park in 5.4% of his chances at the plate.

Betts has driven in a run in 27 games this season (37.0%), including 12 games with more than one RBI (16.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 58.9% of his games this season (43 of 73), he has scored, and in 10 of those games (13.7%) he has scored more than once.

Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 37 .305 AVG .211 .393 OBP .316 .589 SLG .422 19 XBH 15 10 HR 8 23 RBI 22 32/20 K/BB 28/21 2 SB 3

Astros Pitching Rankings