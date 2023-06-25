Mookie Betts Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Astros - June 25
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 4:26 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Mookie Betts (.267 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 86 points below season-long percentage) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Hunter Brown. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Astros.
Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Astros Starter: Hunter Brown
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
Mookie Betts At The Plate
- Betts is hitting .257 with 15 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 41 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 82nd in batting average, 38th in on-base percentage, and 24th in slugging.
- In 53 of 73 games this season (72.6%) Betts has had a hit, and in 15 of those games he had more than one (20.5%).
- He has homered in 16 games this year (21.9%), leaving the park in 5.4% of his chances at the plate.
- Betts has driven in a run in 27 games this season (37.0%), including 12 games with more than one RBI (16.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 58.9% of his games this season (43 of 73), he has scored, and in 10 of those games (13.7%) he has scored more than once.
Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|37
|.305
|AVG
|.211
|.393
|OBP
|.316
|.589
|SLG
|.422
|19
|XBH
|15
|10
|HR
|8
|23
|RBI
|22
|32/20
|K/BB
|28/21
|2
|SB
|3
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.4 K/9, the sixth-best in MLB.
- The Astros have a 3.56 team ERA that ranks first across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to allow 82 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 12th in baseball).
- Brown (6-4) gets the starting nod for the Astros in his 15th start of the season. He's put together a 3.89 ERA in 81 2/3 innings pitched, with 90 strikeouts.
- The righty's last time out came on Tuesday against the New York Mets, when he went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- This season, the 24-year-old ranks 36th in ERA (3.89), 37th in WHIP (1.222), and 16th in K/9 (10) among qualifying pitchers.
