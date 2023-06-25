The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Miguel Vargas (.061 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Hunter Brown and the Houston Astros at Dodger Stadium, Sunday at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Astros.

Miguel Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023

Sunday, June 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Hunter Brown

Hunter Brown TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Miguel Vargas At The Plate

Vargas is batting .202 with 14 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 33 walks.

In 36 of 71 games this year (50.7%) Vargas has had a hit, and in nine of those games he had more than one (12.7%).

He has homered in seven games this season (9.9%), leaving the park in 2.6% of his trips to the plate.

Vargas has an RBI in 20 of 71 games this season, with multiple RBI in nine of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 40.8% of his games this year (29 of 71), with two or more runs three times (4.2%).

Miguel Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 36 .205 AVG .198 .323 OBP .283 .348 SLG .405 11 XBH 13 2 HR 5 15 RBI 15 24/19 K/BB 29/14 1 SB 2

Astros Pitching Rankings