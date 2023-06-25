Miguel Vargas Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Astros - June 25
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 4:27 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Miguel Vargas (.061 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Hunter Brown and the Houston Astros at Dodger Stadium, Sunday at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Astros.
Miguel Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Astros Starter: Hunter Brown
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Miguel Vargas At The Plate
- Vargas is batting .202 with 14 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 33 walks.
- In 36 of 71 games this year (50.7%) Vargas has had a hit, and in nine of those games he had more than one (12.7%).
- He has homered in seven games this season (9.9%), leaving the park in 2.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Vargas has an RBI in 20 of 71 games this season, with multiple RBI in nine of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 40.8% of his games this year (29 of 71), with two or more runs three times (4.2%).
Miguel Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|36
|.205
|AVG
|.198
|.323
|OBP
|.283
|.348
|SLG
|.405
|11
|XBH
|13
|2
|HR
|5
|15
|RBI
|15
|24/19
|K/BB
|29/14
|1
|SB
|2
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The Astros pitching staff ranks sixth in the league with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros have the first-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.56).
- The Astros rank 12th in baseball in home runs given up (82 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Astros will send Brown (6-4) to the mound to make his 15th start of the season. He is 6-4 with a 3.89 ERA and 90 strikeouts through 81 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Tuesday against the New York Mets, when the right-hander tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- The 24-year-old's 3.89 ERA ranks 36th, 1.222 WHIP ranks 37th, and 10 K/9 ranks 16th among qualifying pitchers this season.
