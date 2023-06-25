On Sunday, Miguel Rojas (batting .333 in his past 10 games) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Hunter Brown. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Astros.

Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023

Sunday, June 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Hunter Brown

Hunter Brown TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Looking to place a prop bet on Miguel Rojas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Miguel Rojas At The Plate

Rojas is hitting .226 with seven doubles and 10 walks.

Rojas has had a hit in 25 of 51 games this season (49.0%), including multiple hits 11 times (21.6%).

He has not hit a long ball in his 51 games this year.

Rojas has driven in a run in six games this year (11.8%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

He has scored at least once 13 times this season (25.5%), including three games with multiple runs (5.9%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 23 .229 AVG .224 .293 OBP .241 .289 SLG .250 5 XBH 2 0 HR 0 3 RBI 3 12/8 K/BB 10/2 4 SB 1

Astros Pitching Rankings