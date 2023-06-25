Miguel Rojas Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Astros - June 25
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 11:23 AM HST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
On Sunday, Miguel Rojas (batting .333 in his past 10 games) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Hunter Brown. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Astros.
Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Astros Starter: Hunter Brown
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Miguel Rojas At The Plate
- Rojas is hitting .226 with seven doubles and 10 walks.
- Rojas has had a hit in 25 of 51 games this season (49.0%), including multiple hits 11 times (21.6%).
- He has not hit a long ball in his 51 games this year.
- Rojas has driven in a run in six games this year (11.8%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- He has scored at least once 13 times this season (25.5%), including three games with multiple runs (5.9%).
Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|23
|.229
|AVG
|.224
|.293
|OBP
|.241
|.289
|SLG
|.250
|5
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|3
|12/8
|K/BB
|10/2
|4
|SB
|1
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.4 K/9, the sixth-best in MLB.
- The Astros' 3.56 team ERA ranks first among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs surrendered (82 total, 1.1 per game).
- Brown makes the start for the Astros, his 15th of the season. He is 6-4 with a 3.89 ERA and 90 strikeouts in 81 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Tuesday against the New York Mets, when the right-hander tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 24-year-old ranks 36th in ERA (3.89), 37th in WHIP (1.222), and 16th in K/9 (10).
