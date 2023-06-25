Play continues at Wimbledon, with Michael Mmoh in the round of 64 against Maximilian Marterer. Mmoh currently has +30000 odds to be crowned champion at AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground.

Mmoh at 2023 Wimbledon

Next Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Tournament Dates: June 25 - July 16

June 25 - July 16 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Mmoh's Next Match

On Wednesday, July 5 at 6:00 AM ET, Mmoh will meet Marterer in the round of 64, after getting past Felix Auger-Aliassime 7-6, 6-7, 7-6, 6-4 in the previous round.

Mmoh has current moneyline odds of -110 to win his next contest against Marterer.

Michael Mmoh Grand Slam Odds

Wimbledon odds to win: +30000

Mmoh Stats

Mmoh defeated No. 12-ranked Auger-Aliassime 7-6, 6-7, 7-6, 6-4 on Monday to advance to the .

Through 10 tournaments over the past 12 months, Mmoh has gone 13-11 and has not won a title.

Mmoh has not won any of his one tournaments on grass over the past 12 months, with a record of 3-1 on that surface.

Over the past year (across all court types), Mmoh has played 24 matches and 26.2 games per match.

In his four matches on a grass surface over the past 12 months, Mmoh has averaged 38.3 games.

Mmoh, over the past 12 months, has won 74.9% of his service games and 26.9% of his return games.

Mmoh has claimed 81.6% of his service games on grass over the past year and 23.4% of his return games.

