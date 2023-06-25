Jason Heyward Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Astros - June 25
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 4:26 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jason Heyward -- 1-for-2 with a home run and three RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Houston Astros, with Hunter Brown on the mound, on June 25 at 7:10 PM ET.
He collected three RBI (going 1-for-2 with a home run) in his previous game against the Astros.
Jason Heyward Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Astros Starter: Hunter Brown
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Explore More About This Game
Jason Heyward At The Plate
- Heyward is batting .241 with eight doubles, eight home runs and 20 walks.
- Heyward has picked up a hit in 24 of 56 games this year, with multiple hits 10 times.
- Looking at the 56 games he has played this season, he's homered in eight of them (14.3%), and in 4.8% of his trips to the dish.
- In 11 games this season (19.6%), Heyward has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (7.1%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 22 of 56 games this year, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.
Jason Heyward Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|26
|.247
|AVG
|.235
|.352
|OBP
|.325
|.521
|SLG
|.412
|10
|XBH
|6
|5
|HR
|3
|12
|RBI
|5
|16/11
|K/BB
|16/9
|1
|SB
|1
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.4 K/9, the sixth-best in MLB.
- The Astros have a 3.56 team ERA that is No. 1 among all league pitching staffs.
- The Astros rank 12th in baseball in home runs given up (82 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Astros are sending Brown (6-4) to make his 15th start of the season. He is 6-4 with a 3.89 ERA and 90 strikeouts in 81 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Tuesday against the New York Mets, when the right-hander tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 24-year-old's 3.89 ERA ranks 36th, 1.222 WHIP ranks 37th, and 10 K/9 ranks 16th.
