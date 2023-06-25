Jason Heyward -- 1-for-2 with a home run and three RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Houston Astros, with Hunter Brown on the mound, on June 25 at 7:10 PM ET.

He collected three RBI (going 1-for-2 with a home run) in his previous game against the Astros.

Jason Heyward Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023

Sunday, June 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Hunter Brown

Hunter Brown TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jason Heyward? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Jason Heyward At The Plate

Heyward is batting .241 with eight doubles, eight home runs and 20 walks.

Heyward has picked up a hit in 24 of 56 games this year, with multiple hits 10 times.

Looking at the 56 games he has played this season, he's homered in eight of them (14.3%), and in 4.8% of his trips to the dish.

In 11 games this season (19.6%), Heyward has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (7.1%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 22 of 56 games this year, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jason Heyward Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 26 .247 AVG .235 .352 OBP .325 .521 SLG .412 10 XBH 6 5 HR 3 12 RBI 5 16/11 K/BB 16/9 1 SB 1

Astros Pitching Rankings